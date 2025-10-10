iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight

Meta expands Reels translations to Hindi and Portuguese, with more languages on the way.

A graphic showing a Meta AI translation feature interface for a Reels video.
Meta is making Reels more global by letting you watch videos in other languages – with translations that sound just like the original creator.

Meta AI now translates Reels in four languages


Back in August, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp started rolling out bidirectional English and Spanish translations for creators on Facebook and Instagram. The goal was simple – help more creators easily translate their Reels using Meta AI and reach bigger audiences.

Now, Meta is expanding that to two more major languages: Hindi and Portuguese. This update makes it even easier for users to enjoy Reels from creators across the globe, with Meta already teasing that more languages are on the way.

Translating Reels with Meta AI doesn’t cost a thing. The feature is currently available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and to all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is accessible.

For example, some Meta AI features are only available in specific countries and territories, meaning not every user worldwide gets access right away. That said, the US isn’t left out at all – in many cases, Meta even rolls out new tools and updates exclusively for US users.

How translations with Meta AI work


Meta AI uses voice cloning to match the creator’s sound and tone, so the translated version still feels like them – just speaking another language. Creators can also enable a lip-syncing feature, which adjusts the translated audio to their mouth movements.

You will know when the Reel is translated with Meta AI. | Image credit – Meta

Every translated video comes with a clear label that says “Translated with Meta AI,” so viewers always know when a translation is being used. If you’d rather watch the original version, you can easily turn translations off by selecting “Don’t translate” in the audio and language section of the three-dot menu.

You can skip the new feature if you are not interested in using it. | Image credit – Meta

Helping creators reach global audiences


Meta says feedback from creators played a big role in shaping these translation features. The idea is to give creators a simple way to make their content more accessible and expand their reach.

With translations now available between English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi, creators can share their Reels across some of the biggest and fastest-growing social media markets worldwide – all without recording multiple versions of the same video.

Would you watch Reels that are auto-translated with AI voices?

Vote View Result

Breaking language barriers with AI


While I’m not always impressed with every AI feature that pops up, I’ll admit that this is one of those areas where AI can actually make a real difference. Translation tech like this helps people discover new perspectives, ideas, and cultures – things you’d otherwise miss just because of language barriers.

Sure, some people speak multiple languages, but no one can understand them all. Using AI to bridge that gap makes social platforms like Instagram and Facebook feel a lot more connected – and that’s exactly what social media is supposed to be about.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
