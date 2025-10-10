Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight

You will know when the Reel is translated with Meta AI. | Image credit – Meta









You can skip the new feature if you are not interested in using it. | Image credit – Meta



Helping creators reach global audiences

Meta says feedback from creators played a big role in shaping these translation features. The idea is to give creators a simple way to make their content more accessible and expand their reach.



Recommended Stories



Would you watch Reels that are auto-translated with AI voices? Yeah, sounds awesome. Maybe, depends how natural it sounds. Probably not, I prefer originals. I already do! Yeah, sounds awesome. 0% Maybe, depends how natural it sounds. 0% Probably not, I prefer originals. 0% I already do! 0%

Breaking language barriers with AI

While I’m not always impressed with every AI feature that pops up, I’ll admit that this is one of those areas where AI can actually make a real difference. Translation tech like this helps people discover new perspectives, ideas, and cultures – things you’d otherwise miss just because of language barriers.



Sure, some people speak multiple languages, but no one can understand them all. Using AI to bridge that gap makes social platforms like Instagram and Facebook feel a lot more connected – and that’s exactly what social media is supposed to be about.

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years!is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE While I’m not always impressed with every AI feature that pops up, I’ll admit that this is one of those areas where AI can actually make a real difference. Translation tech like this helps people discover new perspectives, ideas, and cultures – things you’d otherwise miss just because of language barriers.Sure, some people speak multiple languages, but no one can understand them all. Using AI to bridge that gap makes social platforms like Instagram and Facebook feel a lot more connected – and that’s exactly what social media is supposed to be about. Meta says feedback from creators played a big role in shaping these translation features. The idea is to give creators a simple way to make their content more accessible and expand their reach.With translations now available between English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi, creators can share their Reels across some of the biggest and fastest-growing social media markets worldwide – all without recording multiple versions of the same video.

Every translated video comes with a clear label that says “Translated with Meta AI,” so viewers always know when a translation is being used. If you’d rather watch the original version, you can easily turn translations off by selecting “Don’t translate” in the audio and language section of the three-dot menu.