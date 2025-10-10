Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Meta expands Reels translations to Hindi and Portuguese, with more languages on the way.
Meta is making Reels more global by letting you watch videos in other languages – with translations that sound just like the original creator.
Back in August, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp started rolling out bidirectional English and Spanish translations for creators on Facebook and Instagram. The goal was simple – help more creators easily translate their Reels using Meta AI and reach bigger audiences.
Translating Reels with Meta AI doesn’t cost a thing. The feature is currently available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and to all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is accessible.
Meta AI uses voice cloning to match the creator’s sound and tone, so the translated version still feels like them – just speaking another language. Creators can also enable a lip-syncing feature, which adjusts the translated audio to their mouth movements.
Meta says feedback from creators played a big role in shaping these translation features. The idea is to give creators a simple way to make their content more accessible and expand their reach.
With translations now available between English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi, creators can share their Reels across some of the biggest and fastest-growing social media markets worldwide – all without recording multiple versions of the same video.
While I’m not always impressed with every AI feature that pops up, I’ll admit that this is one of those areas where AI can actually make a real difference. Translation tech like this helps people discover new perspectives, ideas, and cultures – things you’d otherwise miss just because of language barriers.
Sure, some people speak multiple languages, but no one can understand them all. Using AI to bridge that gap makes social platforms like Instagram and Facebook feel a lot more connected – and that’s exactly what social media is supposed to be about.
Meta AI now translates Reels in four languages
Now, Meta is expanding that to two more major languages: Hindi and Portuguese. This update makes it even easier for users to enjoy Reels from creators across the globe, with Meta already teasing that more languages are on the way.
For example, some Meta AI features are only available in specific countries and territories, meaning not every user worldwide gets access right away. That said, the US isn’t left out at all – in many cases, Meta even rolls out new tools and updates exclusively for US users.
How translations with Meta AI work
You will know when the Reel is translated with Meta AI. | Image credit – Meta
Every translated video comes with a clear label that says “Translated with Meta AI,” so viewers always know when a translation is being used. If you’d rather watch the original version, you can easily turn translations off by selecting “Don’t translate” in the audio and language section of the three-dot menu.
You can skip the new feature if you are not interested in using it. | Image credit – Meta
Helping creators reach global audiences
Meta says feedback from creators played a big role in shaping these translation features. The idea is to give creators a simple way to make their content more accessible and expand their reach.
Breaking language barriers with AI
While I’m not always impressed with every AI feature that pops up, I’ll admit that this is one of those areas where AI can actually make a real difference. Translation tech like this helps people discover new perspectives, ideas, and cultures – things you’d otherwise miss just because of language barriers.
Sure, some people speak multiple languages, but no one can understand them all. Using AI to bridge that gap makes social platforms like Instagram and Facebook feel a lot more connected – and that’s exactly what social media is supposed to be about.
