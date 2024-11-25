Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Indonesia holds the iPhone 16 hostage: $100 million not the ransom they want

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
A person holding the iPhone 16 Pro.
Apple's $100 million investment offer is not enough, so Indonesia won't lift the iPhone 16 sales ban. You might have missed the previous episodes of this exotic drama, so I'll guide you through it all.

Apple has a new iPhone. It's shiny and sleek. And expensive. Apple wants to sell the iPhone 16 in Indonesia. Indonesia is a home to many, many people. In fact, it's the fourth most populous country in the world. That's a lot of potential iPhone sales. That's a beautiful revenue for Apple. Naturally, the want it.

The only problem is that Indonesia banned the iPhone 16 sales. It did so with the Pixel 9 line as well.

Why?

Well, because the iPhone 16 doesn't pack enough local-made parts. Indonesia will allow the iPhone 16 to be sold locally only after 40% of the parts are Indonesian-made.

Indonesia’s industry ministry spokesperson, Febri Hendri Antoni Arief, explained that the country’s regulations aim to ensure fairness for investors. He noted that banned devices have not met the necessary requirements and are therefore prohibited from being sold in Indonesia.

Then, Apple made their move and promised to invest $100 million in Indonesia if the country ends the iPhone 16 sales ban.

That's not enough, though.

Per Reuters, Indonesia has rejected Apple’s $100 million investment proposal aimed at building an accessory and component plant, saying it is insufficient for the company to be allowed to sell its latest iPhone.

The Indonesian industry ministry confirmed last week that Apple had submitted the investment proposal in hopes of lifting the sales ban. However, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita stated that after an evaluation, Apple’s proposal was deemed inadequate. He criticized the offer by comparing it to Apple's larger investments in neighboring countries like Vietnam and Thailand.

Recommended Stories
Although Apple does not have manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, it has set up application developer academies since 2018, which Jakarta sees as a way to fulfill local content requirements for older iPhone models. To comply with local regulations, companies typically increase the use of domestic components through partnerships with local suppliers.

But can I take my iPhone 16 or Pixel 9 to Indonesia?



Yes.

For tourists, bringing the iPhone 16 into Indonesia is permitted, with visitors allowed up to two units. Indonesian citizens can also bring in iPhone 16 devices purchased abroad, provided taxes are paid and the phones are not sold locally. While the device remains banned from sale within the country, these rules allow limited access for personal use.

This clarification has reassured Apple users amid earlier fears that foreign-purchased iPhones might be confiscated at entry points.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless