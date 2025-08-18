If you're checking camera specs next year, you might mix up the Find X9 Ultra with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Oppo's rumored 200 MP Sony sensor is the same one Samsung might use.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Sometime next year – most likely in early spring – Oppo is expected to unveil its next premium flagship, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. This phone will sit at the very top of Oppo's lineup, and leaks suggest some major upgrades are on the way.
One of the biggest changes could be in the camera department. Rumors already pointed to a new 200 MP main snapper and now we may know the exact sensor Oppo is planning to use. According to a fresh report, it is the 200 MP sensor currently being developed by Sony, sized at 1/1.1". That's not a full 1-inch sensor, but it's close.
In the comments section under a recent post, leaker Digital Chat Station revealed the type of sensor Oppo might use. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Samsung is also rumored to be eyeing the very same sensor for the Galaxy S26 Ultra's main camera. If that is true, next year's showdown between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be tighter than ever – after all, they might end up sharing identical hardware.
A larger sensor naturally means more light intake, which should improve image quality compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's current setup. For Oppo, this would be the first jump to 200 MP, moving up from the 50 MP main camera on the Find X8 Ultra. That said, the 50 MP 1-inch sensor already performs exceptionally well. In fact, it scored 157 points in PhoneArena's custom Camera Score test, putting it almost neck and neck with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra at the very top.
If these leaks pan out, both the Find X9 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Ultra could deliver sharper cropped zoom shots and better low-light performance than their current versions.
Main camera aside, Oppo is rumored to be refreshing its whole imaging setup and possibly introducing a new photography kit. Typically, this is an attachable grip that connects via USB-C and adds camera-like controls – think shutter button, zoom toggle, and a photo/video switch.
Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra should be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite that's currently fueling some of the best Android phones out there.
There is, however, one big catch: availability. Oppo's Ultra models often don't launch worldwide, and it looks like the Find X9 Ultra might stay fairly limited again. Which is a shame – because with specs like these, it's shaping up to be a really exciting flagship.
