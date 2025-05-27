Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The next big flagship from Oppo will get some massive upgrades

The upcoming Ultra phone from the Chinese company is rumored to feature a bigger camera and a better processor

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo logo
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra ranks as one of the best phones we’ve reviewed so far, which means the sequel should be even better. Featuring a massive battery in a very slim body (only 9mm), the Find X8 Ultra is a very good camera phone too.

Although the flagship recently hit shelves and we don’t expect its sequel to arrive until April 2026, Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station is bringing us the first details about the Find X9 Ultra’s camera, a phone that we shouldn’t even talk about until next year.

According to DCS, Oppo’s upcoming Find X9 Ultra will feature an improved camera system and a better chipset. As many of you probably know already, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the Find X8 Ultra, but its successor will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 instead, a chipset that Qualcomm is expected to introduce in September.

More importantly, the Find X9 Ultra is getting a massive camera upgrade. Just like the Find X8 Ultra, its successor will feature four cameras, but there will be bigger sensors inside the Find X9 Ultra.

For starters, Oppo’s upcoming flagship is rumored to boast an incredible 200-megapixel main camera, which will be complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair of periscope telephoto cameras: 200-megapixel and 50-megapixel.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra | Image credit: PhoneArena

In comparison, Oppo Find X8 Ultra has four 50-megapixel cameras. It’s also worth mentioning that the 200-megapixel camera will also double as a macro lens and will feature 10x optical zoom.

In a previous report, DCS claimed the Find X9 Ultra sports a large 6.82-inch OLED display with 2K+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Unsurprisingly, the flagship is expected to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, which is expected to be released soon after Google launches the stable version of Android 16.

Featuring at least two major upgrades – camera and processor, as well as a smaller one – display, the Find X9 Ultra will be a strong competitor for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Even if this particular model will remain exclusive to China, a slightly different version is likely to make it globally. It remains to be seen if the international model will be just as powerful as the Chinese variant.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week

Latest News

Galaxy A56 update brings AI – and a bootloop bug. Oops.
Galaxy A56 update brings AI – and a bootloop bug. Oops.
Budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite becomes just irresistible at this price on Amazon
Budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite becomes just irresistible at this price on Amazon
The Galaxy S25+ drops to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long
The Galaxy S25+ drops to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long
Report: Trump imposed 25% tariff on foreign made iPhones to get back at Tim Cook
Report: Trump imposed 25% tariff on foreign made iPhones to get back at Tim Cook
New flagship debuted with the most powerful chipset on the market
New flagship debuted with the most powerful chipset on the market
Xiaomi's homegrown chip has more powerful specs on Geekbench as it rivals Snapdragon 8 Elite AP
Xiaomi's homegrown chip has more powerful specs on Geekbench as it rivals Snapdragon 8 Elite AP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless