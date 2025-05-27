The next big flagship from Oppo will get some massive upgrades
The upcoming Ultra phone from the Chinese company is rumored to feature a bigger camera and a better processor
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra ranks as one of the best phones we’ve reviewed so far, which means the sequel should be even better. Featuring a massive battery in a very slim body (only 9mm), the Find X8 Ultra is a very good camera phone too.
Although the flagship recently hit shelves and we don’t expect its sequel to arrive until April 2026, Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station is bringing us the first details about the Find X9 Ultra’s camera, a phone that we shouldn’t even talk about until next year.
More importantly, the Find X9 Ultra is getting a massive camera upgrade. Just like the Find X8 Ultra, its successor will feature four cameras, but there will be bigger sensors inside the Find X9 Ultra.
In comparison, Oppo Find X8 Ultra has four 50-megapixel cameras. It’s also worth mentioning that the 200-megapixel camera will also double as a macro lens and will feature 10x optical zoom.
In a previous report, DCS claimed the Find X9 Ultra sports a large 6.82-inch OLED display with 2K+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Unsurprisingly, the flagship is expected to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, which is expected to be released soon after Google launches the stable version of Android 16.
Featuring at least two major upgrades – camera and processor, as well as a smaller one – display, the Find X9 Ultra will be a strong competitor for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
Even if this particular model will remain exclusive to China, a slightly different version is likely to make it globally. It remains to be seen if the international model will be just as powerful as the Chinese variant.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra | Image credit: PhoneArena
