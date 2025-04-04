Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Oppo Find X9 series tipped to feature a 200 MP camera, but it might not be the one you expect

Camera Oppo
Close up of a phone's cameras with blurred background.
Oppo might be planning to include a 200-megapixel camera in the Find X9, according to a new rumor shared on Chinese social media. At least that's what tipster Smart Pikachu seems to think.

A big leap for Oppo’s telephoto game?


This 200 MP sensor is more likely to be used for a periscope telephoto camera rather than the primary one.

Samsung currently dominates the high-resolution main camera space with its 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 on devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's more likely that Oppo chooses the route that rivals like Honor and Vivo took,  which opted to combine 200 MP sensors with the telephoto cameras.

The leak doesn't specify which sensor might be used, but one strong possibility is Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9. That’s the same sensor Vivo used in the Vivo X200 Pro, which achieved the best score in the Zoom category of our Photo Score.

The HP9 could outclass Oppo’s previous camera setup


The ISOCELL HP9 would be a significant improvement over the 50 MP telephoto camera used in the OPPO Find X7 Ultra if Oppo is indeed switching to it. The HP9 has a much larger 1/1.4-inch sensor size compared to the 1/2.51-inch sensor of the Find X7 Ultra, which should provide better light capture and image detail, particularly at longer focal lengths.

For reference, Oppo’s current top-tier zoom hardware is capable but hasn’t stood out in the way Vivo’s zoom system has. With the Find X9, Oppo may be aiming to close that gap.

About Hasselblad and Oppo’s new 'Lumo' engine



The leak also comes just a day after Oppo officially unveiled its new 'Lumo' image processing engine. While Hasselblad’s partnership with Oppo is not going anywhere — especially when it comes to color science — Lumo will bring additional software advancements, including improvements to portrait photography.

With this new focus on the camera tech, a jump to a 200 MP camera could help Oppo reposition the Find X9 Ultra as one of the most capable camera phones on the market. Of course, that's assuming its software can make the most of the extra resolution.

When will the Find X9 launch?


Despite this early rumor, the OPPO Find X9 series isn’t expected to launch until Q4 2025. Until then, all eyes are on the upcoming Find X8 lineup, which includes the Oppo Find X8, Find X8+, and Find X8 Ultra, all of which are scheduled to go official on April 10.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
