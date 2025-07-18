Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Forget the iPhone-like Camera Control button, this flagship has something way better for photogs

Taking pictures with a dedicated photography kit is so-o-o much better.

A man holding the Find X8 Ultra.
That's the Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena

The photo camera battle rages on – and it's about to get way more interesting in the coming months. At the very beginning of 2026, we expect the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to materialize – that's the direct competitor to upcoming camera-centric devices like:


Out of those, the Find X9 Ultra has a particular rival that it wants to go toe to toe with. Can you guess which one? Alright, I won't keep you in the dark any longer: the Xiaomi 16 Ultra.

Why? Well, because the Xiaomi 16 Ultra (like several of its Ultra predecessors) is expected to launch with a photography kit – and that's precisely what the Find X9 Ultra might feature this time around.

Have you ever tried shooting with a photography kit?

Vote View Result


It's way better than you'd expect



Mobile photographers who come from a dedicated camera usually struggle to adapt to the smartphone form factor.

The lack of physical controls, limited lens options, and smaller sensors can feel restrictive compared to the tactile experience of a DSLR or mirrorless system. Over time, however, many discover that smartphones offer a different kind of freedom – speed, portability, and the ability to capture spontaneous moments with ease, without sacrificing creativity.

Also, the handset is always by your side. A dedicated camera, even a pocketable point-and-shoot, is not always practical to lug around.

That's where the dedicated photography kit comes into play. Typically, it's a grip that attaches itself to the bottom of the phone (it operates via USB-C) and has various physical buttons that replicate a camera – a shutter button, zoom control, photo/video switch key, etc.

It's so-o-o handy, people. Especially for going abroad: it doesn't take much space, but completely transforms your phone and lets you snap photos like you'd do with a dedicated camera. Also, the grip has a built-in battery that adds to your handset's overall screen time. I love the concept.

Now, none other than well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that Oppo's upcoming Find X9 Ultra flagship could arrive with "customized Hasselblad imaging accessories", which could very well mean a dedicated photography kit:

Image source – Weibo
Image source – Weibo


Besides that, the rumored Find X9 Ultra could feature an impressive camera trio: a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide.

The innovations don't stop there. Oppo is reportedly developing a MagSafe-inspired magnetic system for Android. This involves a slim 0.2mm magnetic ring on the rear panel, enabling a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging experience with snap-on convenience. Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a large 6.82-inch 2K+ OLED display, and a robust 6,000 mAh battery, creating a powerhouse for both performance and endurance.

Although not explicitly mentioned, these accessories could arrive solely on the Ultra model – and, frankly, there is no need for such a kit for the vanilla models.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 series will probably inherit the dedicated Camera Control button that was introduced on the 15 series. Positioned on the phone's edge, it offers half-press focusing, quick mode switching, and a more traditional camera feel. However, the Camera Control button is light years away from a dedicated photography kit in terms of practicality and overall camera experience.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
