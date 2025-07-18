Forget the iPhone-like Camera Control button, this flagship has something way better for photogs
Taking pictures with a dedicated photography kit is so-o-o much better.
That's the Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The photo camera battle rages on – and it's about to get way more interesting in the coming months. At the very beginning of 2026, we expect the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to materialize – that's the direct competitor to upcoming camera-centric devices like:
Mobile photographers who come from a dedicated camera usually struggle to adapt to the smartphone form factor.
The lack of physical controls, limited lens options, and smaller sensors can feel restrictive compared to the tactile experience of a DSLR or mirrorless system. Over time, however, many discover that smartphones offer a different kind of freedom – speed, portability, and the ability to capture spontaneous moments with ease, without sacrificing creativity.
That's where the dedicated photography kit comes into play. Typically, it's a grip that attaches itself to the bottom of the phone (it operates via USB-C) and has various physical buttons that replicate a camera – a shutter button, zoom control, photo/video switch key, etc.
It's so-o-o handy, people. Especially for going abroad: it doesn't take much space, but completely transforms your phone and lets you snap photos like you'd do with a dedicated camera. Also, the grip has a built-in battery that adds to your handset's overall screen time. I love the concept.
Now, none other than well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that Oppo's upcoming Find X9 Ultra flagship could arrive with "customized Hasselblad imaging accessories", which could very well mean a dedicated photography kit:
Besides that, the rumored Find X9 Ultra could feature an impressive camera trio: a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide.
The innovations don't stop there. Oppo is reportedly developing a MagSafe-inspired magnetic system for Android. This involves a slim 0.2mm magnetic ring on the rear panel, enabling a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging experience with snap-on convenience. Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a large 6.82-inch 2K+ OLED display, and a robust 6,000 mAh battery, creating a powerhouse for both performance and endurance.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 series will probably inherit the dedicated Camera Control button that was introduced on the 15 series. Positioned on the phone's edge, it offers half-press focusing, quick mode switching, and a more traditional camera feel. However, the Camera Control button is light years away from a dedicated photography kit in terms of practicality and overall camera experience.
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Xiaomi 16 Ultra
- Vivo X300 Ultra
Why? Well, because the Xiaomi 16 Ultra (like several of its Ultra predecessors) is expected to launch with a photography kit – and that's precisely what the Find X9 Ultra might feature this time around.
It's way better than you'd expect
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra's photography kit. | Image by PhoneArena
Also, the handset is always by your side. A dedicated camera, even a pocketable point-and-shoot, is not always practical to lug around.
Image source – Weibo
Although not explicitly mentioned, these accessories could arrive solely on the Ultra model – and, frankly, there is no need for such a kit for the vanilla models.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 series will probably inherit the dedicated Camera Control button that was introduced on the 15 series. Positioned on the phone's edge, it offers half-press focusing, quick mode switching, and a more traditional camera feel. However, the Camera Control button is light years away from a dedicated photography kit in terms of practicality and overall camera experience.
