If you care about phone cameras, Oppo’s next Ultra is one to watch
The Find X9 Ultra leak points to a very aggressive camera strategy.
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Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Oppo is getting ready to launch another serious Ultra phone, and this time the spotlight is firmly on the camera. A new leak is giving us a much clearer idea of what the Find X9 Ultra could bring to the table – and it sounds like Oppo is aiming very high.
Big camera upgrades are coming
According to the latest info, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious camera monster. The phone, expected to arrive around April next year as the successor to the Find X8 Ultra, is tipped to bring some major upgrades on the photography front – and that’s saying something, considering how strong the current model already is.
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The big headline here is the rumored dual 200 MP cameras on the back. The main camera is said to be a 200 MP sensor with light intake that could even outperform a one-inch-type sensor, which is a bold claim on its own.
Alongside it, Oppo is reportedly adding a 200 MP periscope telephoto with improved light sensitivity, plus a separate 50 MP periscope telephoto capable of true 10x optical zoom.
The camera system is said to support a native focal length of 230mm, stretching to 460mm while still keeping optical-quality results. In real-world terms, that means extreme zoom shots should stay sharp and detailed, even when you are zooming in on subjects that are very far away.
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Right now, the current generations of these phones already dominate the top spots in our camera rankings, so the competition next year could be even more intense.
Flagship specs beyond the camera
The Find X9 Ultra’s siblings, the X9 and X9 Pro, are getting a fresh new design, but for now, it’s still unclear whether the Ultra model will follow that new look or stick closer to the current generation’s design language. | Image credit – Oppo
The Find X9 Ultra isn’t expected to rely on cameras alone. Battery upgrades are also on the cards, with rumors pointing to a battery larger than 7,000mAh. That’s quickly becoming the new normal for high-end flagships. Well… if we leave Apple and Samsung out of the picture.
Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which should be the go-to chipset for top-tier Android flagships this year and next. Performance-wise, this puts the Find X9 Ultra right where you’d expect an Ultra phone to be.
Would true 10x optical zoom make you more likely to buy a phone like the Find X9 Ultra?
Yes, zoom like that is a big deal.
67.8%
Maybe, if the quality holds up.
25.42%
Not really, I rarely use zoom.
1.69%
No, I care more about everyday shots.
5.08%
A true Ultra phone, with one big catch
On paper, I think Oppo looks ready to deliver a phone that truly earns the “Ultra” name, with major upgrades across the camera system and solid improvements elsewhere. Of course, specs only tell part of the story, and real-world testing will be what really matters.
As usual, the biggest downside may not be the hardware at all – it is availability. Oppo’s Ultra models often stay China-exclusive. And yes, importing is always an option, but software support and localization can be hit or miss for global users. If you are comfortable dealing with that, the Find X9 Ultra is definitely one to keep an eye on.
With the launch still a few months away, more leaks and details are almost guaranteed. And if Oppo really follows through on these camera upgrades, this could end up being one of the most talked-about Android flagships of 2026.
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