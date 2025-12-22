If you care about phone cameras, Oppo’s next Ultra is one to watch

Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

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Flagship specs beyond the camera





The Find X9 Ultra’s siblings, the X9 and X9 Pro, are getting a fresh new design, but for now, it’s still unclear whether the Ultra model will follow that new look or stick closer to the current generation’s design language. | Image credit – Oppo





Would true 10x optical zoom make you more likely to buy a phone like the Find X9 Ultra? Yes, zoom like that is a big deal. 67.8% Maybe, if the quality holds up. 25.42% Not really, I rarely use zoom. 1.69% No, I care more about everyday shots. 5.08% Vote 59 Votes

A true Ultra phone, with one big catch