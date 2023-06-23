iPhone can be a pain to use for those coming from Android, search data shows





Android and iOS have different user interfaces and judging by searches made on Google, Android is more intuitive than Apple's operating system. This means that Android phones are easier to use and navigate, whereas a new user may find it challenging to perform basic tasks on the iPhone.





iOS users in the US often struggle to perform tasks such as blocking someone and resetting their phones. Green Smartphones have found that iPhone users conduct 58 percent more searches than Android users on Google to find instructions regarding everyday functions and tasks.









84,000 iPhone users solicit Google's help to take screen recordings, whereas only 24,000 Android users need help with the same problem every month on average.





61,000 iPhone owners enter the search term 'How to factory reset' on Google every month, compared to 8,400 Android smartphone owners. Other tasks that are easier on Android than iOS include recording a phone call, setting up voicemail, sharing location, deleting an app, transferring photos, updating a phone, and performing a device backup.





The only two tasks that new Android users struggle with more than new iPhone users do are taking a screenshot and scanning a QR code.





In all, iOS users perform 358,000 searches on Google every month to get help with navigating and using their phones, whereas Android users conduct 226,000 searches. This implies that Android has a user-centered interface and most new users don't need explicit instructions to use Android phones.





Since more people seem to be ditching Android than iOS, it can be theorized that even though iPhones are a little difficult to use at first, it's smooth sailing once users get the hang of iOS.





At the end of the day, both operating systems have their own advantages and drawbacks. iPhones are supported for five to six years and high-quality apps often come to iOS before Android. Android is more customizable, is not restrictive, and some may like its notification management system more than iOS.