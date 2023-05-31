Android defectors reveal the main reason for switching to iOS





For the mast majority - 53 percent to be exact - of the Android defectors, the biggest reason behind the switch to iOS was problems with their Android phones . They felt it was not good enough for them either because it had shortcomings that impacted the user experience such as poor connection or battery life or because it needed to be repaired or was aging.









The second main reason, which was cited by 26 percent of the people questioned by CIRP, was that people wanted more and different ways to use their phones. They needed new features such as a better camera, more accessory options, or a more intuitive user interface.





15 percent of those who ditched Android for the iPhone said they were able to get it for a lower price than expected or a comparable Android handset was more expensive. With the exception of the three SE models, Apple only sells premium iPhones. Android makers, on the other hand, offer phones across all price ranges.





That said, premium Android phones are not necessarily more affordable than iPhones. For instance, at $1,099, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was the best-selling phone in Q1, costs less than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which starts at $1,199.99.





Moving on, the fourth factor which is making Android users leave Google's ecosystem is proprietary Apple services used by family members and friends such as iMessage and FaceTime.





Since it's not known how many people were questioned by CIRP, we can't make definitive conclusions but the report should not be taken lightly by Android phone makers, particularly Google. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several reports that said Pixel users aren't happy with their phones , though they didn't explicitly say that the dissatisfied users would switch to an iPhone.



