iPhone 17 vs Refurbished: which old iPhones are best to buy now?

the iPhone 14 generation had a rift between the Pro and non-Pro models. If you want an iPhone that still has the modern looks and features, a Pro or Pro Max is the better choice here. You also ensure that it will have a 120 Hz screen, stereo speakers, and cameras that hold up pretty well, even now — 3 years after. The iPhone 14 series should still get updates until 2027 at the very least. For less than $500 — that is a lot of phone! Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.