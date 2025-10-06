Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
iPhone 17 vs Refurbished: which old iPhones are best to buy now?

iPhones are great, cheaper iPhones are better! No need to buy the newest series when there's a huge variety of perfectly functional models waiting for you!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPhone 17 vs Refurbished: which old iPhones are best to buy now?
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro is a gem, but can sure cost you as much as one. But the good news is that iPhones typically have a long life ahead of them. The powerful hardware provides the headroom, the software support ensures that you have the newest features each time they are released.

That means two things. One, a brand-new iPhone 17 will last you a long, long time. And secondly, getting an older model is still pretty much guaranteed to also be good — run well, have a good camera, receive software updates.

Yes, “pretty much” — many users avoid getting old second-hand models or refurbished units because they fear getting something that’s damaged or not working properly.

Back Market deals only in quality refurbished phones


Back Market takes a hard stance against “Fast Tech” — the over-production of new models that we don’t really need each year. The company believes that, since modern tech is so advanced, it can last us for years, and that we can be more responsible consumers.

But the company also understands that users need to buy with confidence. Which is why it offers refurbished devices that have passed multi-point quality-assurance tests and have each been given a grade. So, you know exactly what you are buying.

Back Market’s guarantee:


  • The devices are inspected and graded, so you know exactly what you are buying
  • All mechanical parts are checked to ensure they are genuine / work as intended genuine parts
  • Batteries are tested and guaranteed to have at least 80% capacity (90% for Premium grade units)
  • Batteries with lower health are replaced
  • Ports, SIM slots, biometric sensors, cameras, flashes, GPS, and screens are tested to work properly
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity check
  • Speakers and microphones are tested
  • If chargers and cables are included with the device, they are also inspected
  • Phones are checked for carrier locks and advertised accordingly
  • IMEIs go through a legitimacy check to make sure the device is not blacklisted
  • 1-year warranty, free 30-day returns (plus expert support from Back Market)

Which old iPhone models are best to buy refurbished right now?


So, knowing that the iPhones can last quite a while, and that Back Market sells quality refurbished units, the question remaining is… “Which iPhone is best to buy refurbished?”.

Well, allow us to bring a few models to your attention:

iPhone 16 Pro refurbished by Back Market

$813 54
$999
$185 off (19%)
Apple’s 2024 flagship is still nothing to snark at. It has all the same software features, about the same cameras, save for super-pro modes like ProRes RAW Log 2 recording. If that didn’t mean anything to you, you’ll feel perfectly fine with an iPhone 16 Pro in your hands. And you save about $200 on what is essentially an excellent device that’s still hard to beat. Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.
Buy at BackMarket

iPhone 16 Plus refurbished by Back Market

$707
$929
$222 off (24%)
If you want a big screen, but a Pro Max is out of your budget, the iPhone 16 Plus is your best option. With an A18 chip, and the same Camera Control and Action buttons, you get the core Apple experience, the big screen to play games on, the huge-sounding stereo speakers, all for less than a base iPhone 17. Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.
Buy at BackMarket

iPhone 15 Pro Max refurbished by Back Market

$732
$1199
$467 off (39%)
If you want the Pro Max experience with the triple cameras, 120 Hz screen, and premium body material — the 15 Pro Max with 256 GB from Back Market can cost you less than a new iPhone 16 Plus from Apple. Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.
Buy at BackMarket

iPhone 15 refurbished by Back Market

$478
$729
$251 off (34%)
The iPhone 15 is an excellent choice for those looking to save on their next smartphone purchase. It has two cameras and a Dynamic Island, so it arguably has more of the “core iPhone” DNA than the iPhone 16e, which cut out a lot of features to give you AI capabilities. If you’d rather go for a 16e, Back Market has those, too! Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.
Buy at BackMarket

iPhone 14 Pro refurbished by Back Market

$449
$999
$550 off (55%)
the iPhone 14 generation had a rift between the Pro and non-Pro models. If you want an iPhone that still has the modern looks and features, a Pro or Pro Max is the better choice here. You also ensure that it will have a 120 Hz screen, stereo speakers, and cameras that hold up pretty well, even now — 3 years after. The iPhone 14 series should still get updates until 2027 at the very least. For less than $500 — that is a lot of phone! Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.
Buy at BackMarket

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
COMMENTS (0)

