iPhone 17 and eSIM: What to know before you travel this year

This story is sponsored by Nomad. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Imagine stepping off the plane, only to realize your brand-new iPhone 17 has no physical SIM slot to pop in local data. That’s increasingly likely — after making the iPhone 14 series eSIM-only in the US, Apple is well on the way to making iPhones across multiple regions SIM-less.

So, how does that change your experience if you happen to be and avid globetrotters that’s used to popping in a prepaid local SIM wherever you land?

The Big Shift: Goodbye SIM Slot, hello eSIM



Apple’s move toward eSIM isn't new — the iPhone 14 and 15 ditched SIM trays in the US. Now, it’s expanding that to European models. Why? Because eSIM is convenient. There’s no worry about a card tray on the device, there’s no worry about swapping them when you need to use a different line. eSIM has been around for quite a while and has proven to be convenient on multiple levels.

Luckily for you, Nomad eSIM has been specializing in this service for years now. Designed from the ground up to accommodate adventurers, business travelers, and digital nomads, Nomad’s service gets straight to the point — affordable data plans for anywhere on the globe.

Is data-only enough?



We live in a world where you are more likely to text than call. And, even for live connection, we will usually use a voice calling app different than phone, or straight up video call via Facetime or WhatsApp.

The rest of our communication is a combination of emoji, memes, and photos of that latest exciting experience that your travels have brought to you.

So, why pay for minutes and texts when data can get you through just right? Plus, you will need those megabytes to view routes in Maps and search for the best places to have a bite!

Nomad eSIM’s plans put efficiency above all


With all of that in mind, Nomad eSIM’s plans make sense — putting all of your eggs in the data basket means that your money go towards what you will need most. Nomad’s plans can go as low as $1.10 per GB, depending on your destination. But that’s not the full story of Nomad’s plans.

They are quite flexible, allowing you to pre-pay for a fully planned out trip to a destination. Or, if you like to live on the edge and make your plans last-minute — Nomad eSIM has a Day Plan to accommodate your spontaneous needs!

You can get plans for individual countries, but if you are planning a round trip, you can shop for plans that cover entire regions — EU, North America, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and more. Or, get the Global option if you really travel a lot.

In any case, Nomad eSIM makes sure that, wherever you are, you stay connected. They partner with multiple carriers for every destination where they provide service. So, even if one of them is spotty in your particular trip, the Nomad eSIM in your device will swap to a different provider within the country that gives you more precious bars in that specific moment.

Free trial


Still not convinced? New customers get a 1 GB free trial to see if Nomad is the right service for them! Pick one up for your next trip and enjoy the convenience of data eSIM!

Installing Nomad eSIM is easy


The easiest way to get going with Nomad is to install the app. (If you’re using older models, check your phone’s compatibility here. You then pick your destination and plan and make your purchase. Your eSIM will be ready to install immediately. The app makes things super-easy with an “install eSIM” button, which should do everything automatically. If, for whatever reason, it doesn’t work — there will be instructions to do it manually, and a QR code that can help, too.

It's generally a good idea to do that before you travel, just in case. You don't want to be juggling installation manuals and website details when you land in a new place. The good news is that your Nomad plan will start ticking when you arrive in the new location and it pings the roaming carrier for the first time. So, don't worry about it, take your time to set things up at home!


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless