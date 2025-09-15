iPhone 17 and eSIM: What to know before you travel this year

This story is sponsored by Nomad. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Imagine stepping off the plane, only to realize your brand-new iPhone 17 has no physical SIM slot to pop in local data. That’s increasingly likely — after making the iPhone 14 series eSIM-only in the US, Apple is well on the way to making iPhones across multiple regions SIM-less.

The Big Shift: Goodbye SIM Slot, hello eSIM





iPhone 14

Is data-only enough?





Nomad eSIM’s plans put efficiency above all

Use code IPHONEARENA30 for 30% off on all plans!

Offer ends October 31, 2025

Recommended Stories

Free trial

Installing Nomad eSIM is easy







