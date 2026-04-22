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I don't need another AI chatbot tax, and one Android favorite may start charging one

A teardown reveals a new subscription tier tied to an AI feature you didn't ask for.

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Nova Launcher logo
Nova Launcher logo. | Image by Nova Launcher
Lately, there's been a specific kind of app update that makes me close a tab and sigh out loud. It's the one where a tool I used to love quietly morphs into a data-hungry AI subscription, and this week, Nova Launcher joined that club.

What the teardown actually shows


A new report digs into Nova Launcher's v8.6.8 beta and surfaces strings pointing to a new feature called "Nova AI," tied to a recurring subscription tier called "Nova Plus."

Nova AI is reportedly built into the launcher with a chat interface and suggested prompts like "What's happening near me right now?" To work, it wants access to your calendar, contacts, call history, SMS, location, installed apps, and recent app usage.

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Nova Plus will apparently offer monthly and annual billing. Free users get daily message limits, while subscribers unlock higher caps and what the code calls faster, more capable responses.


Why this is concerning


Nova Launcher used to be the first app many of us installed on a new Android phone, and Nova Prime was a one-time $4.99 purchase that unlocked customization for life, which I was happy to pay. The new pitch, though, is a recurring fee for a chatbot that siphons data from basically every sensitive corner of your phone.

This follows Instabridge's acquisition of Nova earlier this year, which we covered. We also flagged in October that the launcher was quietly running on old code. The pattern is pretty clear.

What's driving your subscription fatigue the most right now?
10 Votes

The AI chatbot tax is getting out of hand


I'm genuinely fine with AI on phones. What I'm not fine with is every app deciding it needs its own subscription chatbot with its own data grab.

I already pay for Google AI Pro, and Gemini does all of this natively on Android. A launcher whose historical value was speed, stability, and customization doesn't need explicit permission to read my text messages to recommend what I should watch tonight.

Nova might be finished for me


I understand that apps such as Nova Launcher need to have a sustainable business model in order to continue existing. I truly do. However, this also feels like Nova trading its identity for a me-too AI product at a moment when the market is already drowning in them.

I'd happily pay a reasonable one-time upgrade for better customization. However, at this time I am not comfortable paying monthly for a chatbot that needs to read my messages to justify itself.

If this ships as described, I'll probably look elsewhere like maybe sticking with my phone's default launcher (which I do anyway when trying out a new model). Android's open-platform identity is supposed to mean choice, and right now, the better choice is almost anything that will not add to my ever-growing list of subscriptions that keeps going through an endless cycle of price hikes.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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