I don't need another AI chatbot tax, and one Android favorite may start charging one

The AI chatbot tax is getting out of hand

Nova might be finished for me





If this ships as described, I'll probably look elsewhere like maybe sticking with my phone's default launcher (which I do anyway when trying out a new model). Android's open-platform identity is supposed to mean choice, and right now, the better choice is almost anything that will not add to my ever-growing list of subscriptions that keeps going through an endless cycle of price hikes.



I'm genuinely fine with AI on phones. What I'm not fine with is every app deciding it needs its own subscription chatbot with its own data grab.I already pay for Google AI Pro, and Gemini does all of this natively on Android. A launcher whose historical value was speed, stability, and customization doesn't need explicit permission to read my text messages to recommend what I should watch tonight.I understand that apps such as Nova Launcher need to have a sustainable business model in order to continue existing. I truly do. However, this also feels like Nova trading its identity for a me-too AI product at a moment when the market is already drowning in them.I'd happily pay a reasonable one-time upgrade for better customization. However, at this time I am not comfortable paying monthly for a chatbot that needs to read my messages to justify itself.