Nova Launcher gets a new surprise update that wasn’t supposed to be

Nova Launcher just pushed a surprise beta update, but don't get too excited. With the original development team gone, this is likely old code and could signal the end of an era for the legendary app.





Why is this update a surprise?



Nova Launcher, long the king of Android customization, just dropped a new beta update, but it’s not the comeback story fans were hoping for. In fact, it’s a bit of a weird situation.



A former developer chimed in, clarifying that the update was actually worked on "over a year ago." This news comes after Nova's original creator, Kevin Barry, stepped away, leaving the app's future in limbo. So, while it's technically an update, it feels more like the current owners are just clearing out the closet. Pushing an update still takes some effort to ensure it doesn't break things, but it's a far cry from active development. Still, if you want to install this update, you'll need to Nova Launcher, long the king of Android customization, just dropped a new beta update, but it’s not the comeback story fans were hoping for. In fact, it’s a bit of a weird situation. A new report sheds light on the update, and it turns out this isn't new work at all.A former developer chimed in, clarifying that the update was actually worked on "over a year ago." This news comes after Nova's original creator, Kevin Barry, stepped away, leaving the app's future in limbo. So, while it's technically an update, it feels more like the current owners are just clearing out the closet. Pushing an update still takes some effort to ensure it doesn't break things, but it's a far cry from active development. Still, if you want to install this update, you'll need to sign up for the beta version via Google Play

Why this is a big deal for Android fans



For dedicated Nova users, this is pretty bittersweet. It's a stark reminder that the app's life is on borrowed time. This situation highlights a bigger shift in the Android world. Let's be real: third-party launchers just aren't the essential tool they used to be. For years, they were a must-have to fix clunky manufacturer skins. But now, first-party offerings from Google and Samsung are genuinely good.



Most people are perfectly happy with the launcher that comes on their phone. If you're one of the holdouts still swearing by custom launchers, this news might have you looking for an alternative. For dedicated Nova users, this is pretty bittersweet. It's a stark reminder that the app's life is on borrowed time. This situation highlights a bigger shift in the Android world. Let's be real: third-party launchers just aren't the essential tool they used to be. For years, they were a must-have to fix clunky manufacturer skins. But now, first-party offerings from Google and Samsung are genuinely good.Most people are perfectly happy with the launcher that comes on their phone. If you're one of the holdouts still swearing by custom launchers, this news might have you looking for an alternative.





Do you use third party launchers? Yes No Yes 70.37% No 29.63%





It feels like the end of an era



I have to admit, this one hits me right in the nostalgia. I used Nova Launcher in my early years of using Android. It was the first app I would install on any new phone to get my grid settings and icons just right. But if I'm being honest, I have since then moved on and now prefer using first party launchers to truly experience the flavor of Android the OEM intended to be used with their device. The stock Pixel launcher, for example, is just fine for me when I'm using a Pixel phone.



Recommended Stories However, this update doesn't change my mind. It feels like a final farewell wave. Nova was for the tinkerer, but the market has moved on. Most of us just want a phone that works well out of the box. While I'm sad to see an icon fade, its decline makes perfect sense. We’ll see if Nova's owners decide to actually invest in its future, but I'm not holding my breath. I have to admit, this one hits me right in the nostalgia. I used Nova Launcher in my early years of using Android. It was the first app I would install on any new phone to get my grid settings and icons just right. But if I'm being honest, I have since then moved on and now prefer using first party launchers to truly experience the flavor of Android the OEM intended to be used with their device. The stock Pixel launcher, for example, is just fine for me when I'm using a Pixel phone.However, this update doesn't change my mind. It feels like a final farewell wave. Nova was for the tinkerer, but the market has moved on. Most of us just want a phone that works well out of the box. While I'm sad to see an icon fade, its decline makes perfect sense. We’ll see if Nova's owners decide to actually invest in its future, but I'm not holding my breath.



