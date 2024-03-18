The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Do you need to be a hardcore Samsung fan to appreciate the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (aka Fan Edition)? Not when the 10.9-inch mid-end tablet is on sale at an unprecedented $100 discount.

That's right, the Exynos 1380-powered slate is cheaper than ever before in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations, and that definitely means something when talking about a device that was pretty affordable from the get-go. Specifically, the Tab S9 FE was priced at $449.99 in the former variant and $519.99 in the latter back in October 2023.

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
Since its commercial debut, the Android 13-running tablet did receive a couple of price cuts (as well as a major Android 14 update), but nothing as substantial as what Amazon is currently offering. There's no expiration date attached to the hot new deals, although we wouldn't recommend waiting too long before pulling the trigger.

After all, this is very clearly one of the best Android tablets available on a tight budget today, something that's made abundantly obvious by the decidedly premium design. Although it's not quite as thin and as lightweight as a high-end (and higher-priced) Galaxy Tab S9, the Tab S9 FE is constructed from the same robust combination of aluminum and glass.

Then you have a sharp IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels and smooth 90Hz refresh rate support, a hefty 8,000mAh battery capable of charging at 45W speeds, and up to 8GB RAM. That means the entry-level model comes packing 6 gigs of memory, which is kind of unfortunate, but that's why it's great to see the 256 gig storage variant discounted by the same 100 bucks.

The aforementioned Exynos 1380 processor, in case you're wondering, is the same one found inside the Galaxy A54 5G handset. So, no, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is nowhere near as powerful as the best iPads around, but at these prices, it really doesn't have to be to feel like a smart buy, especially when you consider its final and probably most important selling point of them all. 

We're talking about a handy S Pen that you don't have to pay anything extra for, unlike Apple's stylus-supporting tablets, all of which require important additional expenses.

