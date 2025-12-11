You may have your next earbuds in sight after Huawei’s launch today

Speaking of wearing them for hours, battery life looks solid. Huawei claims up to 38 hours when you include the charging case, or up to 9 hours of continuous listening without it. And if you are low on time, a quick 10-minute charge gets you up to 3 hours of playback, which is actually pretty impressive.On the audio side, Huawei says the FreeClip 2 offers clear and dynamic sound along with better call quality across different situations. This is thanks to its high-energy dual-driver units combined with an NPU AI processor that’s ten times more powerful than the previous generation.So instead of basic audio tweaks, you are getting smarter features like real-time awareness, adaptive volume, and adaptive voice enhancements that adjust automatically whether you are indoors or surrounded by city noise.Calls also get special treatment. There’s a three-mic noise cancellation setup and multi-channel DNN noise cancellation algorithms built in to help reduce background sound and keep your voice clear. The upgraded NPU plays a big role here – it filters out unwanted noise and highlights your voice, which should help during calls in loud places like traffic or public transport.At the same time, the reverse sound waves system helps keep audio leakage to a minimum, so your conversations stay private instead of spilling out for everyone around you to hear.Control-wise, everything is gesture-based. You can slide along the Comfort Bean to adjust the volume, and if you want to fine-tune gestures or personalize what each one does, you can handle that through the app.As for pricing, the FreeClip 2 will be available starting January 21 in the UK at £179.99 (around $240 when directly converted) through Huawei’s official store. There’s no US release planned because of the ongoing restrictions that block Huawei from selling its products in the States. Of course, if someone really wants a pair, importing is always an option – just not the most convenient one.