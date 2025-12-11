You may have your next earbuds in sight after Huawei’s launch today
FreeClip 2 enters Europe with a fresh look and upgraded features aimed at premium users.
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Huawei had a pretty packed announcement today. While the spotlight naturally fell on the foldable Mate X7, a few of the supporting gadgets turned out to be pretty interesting, too.
One of them is the Huawei FreeClip 2, which launched earlier this fall in China and is now officially heading to Europe. So let’s go through what these new earbuds bring to the table.
The FreeClip 2 goes for an ear-clip style design that instantly stands out compared to the traditional in-ear options most people are used to. Huawei is offering four colors:
That said, it’s still unclear whether the Rose Gold version will actually make it outside China. Huawei did add some nice touches to the Blue and White finishes – both have a fine-grained denim texture meant to give them a stylish and comfortable feel.
In real-world terms, this is more about handling sweat, rain, or the occasional “oops” moment than it is about swimming with them. And honestly, I wouldn’t try to test that rating on purpose because those certifications are done under controlled lab conditions – they’re accurate, but not an invitation to dunk your earbuds intentionally.
Speaking of wearing them for hours, battery life looks solid. Huawei claims up to 38 hours when you include the charging case, or up to 9 hours of continuous listening without it. And if you are low on time, a quick 10-minute charge gets you up to 3 hours of playback, which is actually pretty impressive.
On the audio side, Huawei says the FreeClip 2 offers clear and dynamic sound along with better call quality across different situations. This is thanks to its high-energy dual-driver units combined with an NPU AI processor that’s ten times more powerful than the previous generation.
Calls also get special treatment. There’s a three-mic noise cancellation setup and multi-channel DNN noise cancellation algorithms built in to help reduce background sound and keep your voice clear. The upgraded NPU plays a big role here – it filters out unwanted noise and highlights your voice, which should help during calls in loud places like traffic or public transport.
At the same time, the reverse sound waves system helps keep audio leakage to a minimum, so your conversations stay private instead of spilling out for everyone around you to hear.
As for pricing, the FreeClip 2 will be available starting January 21 in the UK at £179.99 (around $240 when directly converted) through Huawei’s official store. There’s no US release planned because of the ongoing restrictions that block Huawei from selling its products in the States. Of course, if someone really wants a pair, importing is always an option – just not the most convenient one.
Even though the FreeClip 2 lands firmly in the premium tier, it still comes in cheaper than something like the AirPods Pro 3. Samsung goes lower with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which runs for £149.00 (around $200 when directly converted) in the UK. So Huawei is sort of positioned right in the middle here.
If you’re specifically looking for an open-ear design that stands out from the crowd and looks stylish, the FreeClip 2 makes a pretty strong case. There are similar options out there, like the Bose Ultra Open, but those jump up to around £299.95 unless you catch a promo. So yeah, Huawei’s pricing ends up feeling pretty reasonable given what you’re getting.
One of them is the Huawei FreeClip 2, which launched earlier this fall in China and is now officially heading to Europe. So let’s go through what these new earbuds bring to the table.
The FreeClip 2 design, features and price
The FreeClip 2 goes for an ear-clip style design that instantly stands out compared to the traditional in-ear options most people are used to. Huawei is offering four colors:
- Blue
- White
- Black
- Rose Gold
That said, it’s still unclear whether the Rose Gold version will actually make it outside China. Huawei did add some nice touches to the Blue and White finishes – both have a fine-grained denim texture meant to give them a stylish and comfortable feel.
FreeClip 2 in Blue, White and Black. | Image credit – Huawei
As for durability, the FreeClip 2 comes with an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, which puts it in the same category as other premium buds. In fact, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and AirPods Pro 3 are rated IP57 as well. What that means is you get limited dust protection and resistance to being submerged in up to one meter of water for as long as 30 minutes.
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Moving on. Weight-wise, each FreeClip 2 earbud comes in at just 5.1 grams. That’s slightly lighter than the AirPods Pro, which are about 5.3 grams per bud, and while that difference is tiny on paper, it’s still nice to see Huawei shave off any extra weight for something you might wear for hours at a time.
The earbuds look pretty stylish. | Image by Image credit – Huawei
Speaking of wearing them for hours, battery life looks solid. Huawei claims up to 38 hours when you include the charging case, or up to 9 hours of continuous listening without it. And if you are low on time, a quick 10-minute charge gets you up to 3 hours of playback, which is actually pretty impressive.
On the audio side, Huawei says the FreeClip 2 offers clear and dynamic sound along with better call quality across different situations. This is thanks to its high-energy dual-driver units combined with an NPU AI processor that’s ten times more powerful than the previous generation.
So instead of basic audio tweaks, you are getting smarter features like real-time awareness, adaptive volume, and adaptive voice enhancements that adjust automatically whether you are indoors or surrounded by city noise.
Calls also get special treatment. There’s a three-mic noise cancellation setup and multi-channel DNN noise cancellation algorithms built in to help reduce background sound and keep your voice clear. The upgraded NPU plays a big role here – it filters out unwanted noise and highlights your voice, which should help during calls in loud places like traffic or public transport.
At the same time, the reverse sound waves system helps keep audio leakage to a minimum, so your conversations stay private instead of spilling out for everyone around you to hear.
Control-wise, everything is gesture-based. You can slide along the Comfort Bean to adjust the volume, and if you want to fine-tune gestures or personalize what each one does, you can handle that through the app.
As for pricing, the FreeClip 2 will be available starting January 21 in the UK at £179.99 (around $240 when directly converted) through Huawei’s official store. There’s no US release planned because of the ongoing restrictions that block Huawei from selling its products in the States. Of course, if someone really wants a pair, importing is always an option – just not the most convenient one.
And since we already have spent some time with the new earbuds, you can check out our review, too:
If these launched in the US, would they interest you at £179.99 (~$240)?
Yes – I’d try them.
50%
Maybe – depends on reviews.
10%
Only if there’s a promo.
0%
No – too pricey for what they offer.
40%
Premium price, but still competitive
Even though the FreeClip 2 lands firmly in the premium tier, it still comes in cheaper than something like the AirPods Pro 3. Samsung goes lower with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which runs for £149.00 (around $200 when directly converted) in the UK. So Huawei is sort of positioned right in the middle here.
If you’re specifically looking for an open-ear design that stands out from the crowd and looks stylish, the FreeClip 2 makes a pretty strong case. There are similar options out there, like the Bose Ultra Open, but those jump up to around £299.95 unless you catch a promo. So yeah, Huawei’s pricing ends up feeling pretty reasonable given what you’re getting.
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