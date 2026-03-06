Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Metro just made the Galaxy S25 an unbelievably good bargain

Metro by T-Mobile lets you save a massive $550 on last year's Galaxy S flagship.

Feeling disappointed by the price hike of the base Galaxy S26 variant? Well, if you have a Galaxy S23 or older, now might be the perfect time to upgrade to the Galaxy S25. Sure, this isn't the latest "vanilla" Samsung flagship, but it can now be yours for just $249.99 at Metro by T-Mobile.

To grab the $799.99 at this heavily reduced price, you just need to bring your phone number to Metro and grab the highest plan, which is $65/mo or $60/mo with AutoPay. The plan will cost you $65 for the first month. 

Save $550 on the Galaxy S25 at Metro by T-Mobile

$249 99
$799 99
$550 off (69%)
Metro is now giving you a $550 discount on the Galaxy S25. This saves you a huge 69% on the phone's original price. All you need to do to grab the deal is bring your phone number to Metro and pick the highest plan ($60/mo with AutoPay, $65 for the first month).
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


But what does this plan include — and is it any good? Absolutely. You get unlimited talk and text, as well as high-speed 5G data. On top of that, Metro gives you a five-year price guarantee, 25GB of hotspot data, 100GB of cloud storage (Google One), and unlimited international text to more than 210 countries. 

Download speeds on this plan vary from 127 to 455 Mbps, while upload speeds range from 6 to 33 Mbps. I should point out that customers who use more than 70GB/mo may experience slower speeds when the T-Mobile network is busy.

Metro's highest plan includes Amazon Prime membership, HD video streaming, and Scam Shield. This feature is designed to protect Metro users from receiving spam and fraudulent calls. 

Last but not least, the $60/mo (with AutoPay) plan entitles you to join T-Mobile Tuesdays, accessible through the Metro app. With T-Mobile Tuesdays, you can get discounts on gas, entertainment, and more, grab freebies, or get a chance to win a prize. 

As you can see, this plan gives you plenty — and so does the Android phone. With its 6.2-inch OLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy S25 delivers fantastic visuals. Under the hood, it has the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering immense potential with daily and heavy apps alike. 

Want to learn more about this phone? Check out the full Galaxy S25 review. But if you're already feeling tempted, I suggest you go for this Metro by T-Mobile offer while it lasts.

