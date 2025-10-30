Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Here’s our first real look at Samsung's new priority notifications

Leaked One UI 8.5 build shows off the AI-sorted priority notifications feature.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android One UI
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra home screen with notifications
Following the initial leaked report that One UI 8.5 firmware would have a new "Priority notifications" feature, another leak has surfaced today that shows this feature actually working. It uses on-device processing to stack important alerts at the top.

What’s new with One UI 8.5 notifications


We’ve all got notification clutter, and Samsung is gearing up for its next attempt to fix it. A new leaked build of One UI 8.5 has been spotted in a new report, and this time, the "Priority notifications" feature is actually working. This feature was seen in a previous leak, but it was broken. Now we have our first look at how it will function.

How priority notifications will reportedly work


The feature’s description says it finds "notifications that may be important" and sticks them "above other notifications to make sure you don’t miss them." Screenshots show these alerts are highlighted with a subtle glow and a "Galaxy AI–style gradient," stacking neatly at the top of your panel.

Thankfully, you get to choose which apps can be prioritized, so it’s not an all-or-nothing system. Samsung also makes it clear that all this notification processing happens on-device, so your private alerts aren't being sent to a server.

Will this matter for Galaxy users?


This matters because notification overload is a universal headache. We've all missed an important message from a friend because it was buried under three game alerts, a news update, and a delivery notification.

Samsung is playing a bit of catch-up here, but with its own AI-powered spin. Google’s Pixel phones, for example, have had "Priority conversations" for a while, letting you manually flag specific people in apps like Messages to always break through. Apple's iOS tackles this differently with Focus Modes and the "Scheduled Summary," which is more about hiding noise than elevating signals.

Samsung's approach seems to be a hybrid: using AI to guess what's important while still giving you manual control. The problem? We'll have to wait. Reports had suggested a late November beta, but that now appears to be delayed. The final, stable version of One UI 8.5 isn't expected until it arrives with the Galaxy S26 series, which may also launch later than usual.

Are you looking forward to Priority Notifications on Samsung’s One UI?

Vote View Result

Will it work well enough?


Personally, I’m a bit skeptical. My definition of "important" rarely matches an AI's. I’m glad the per-app toggle is there, because I'll probably end up using that far more than the automated sorting.

However, I don’t want to pass judgment until I see this feature at work. It’s a nice-looking feature, but the jury is out on whether it’s a real solution or just a prettier version of the same old problem.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless