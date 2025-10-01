Here are all of Amazon’s new devices, from Echo to the color Kindle





Here's everything Amazon announced



It was a whirlwind of an event, with Amazon rolling out next-generation devices for almost all of its major brands. The central theme was smarter, faster hardware infused with a more conversational "Alexa Plus" AI. It’s a lot to take in, so here’s a bulleted list of the biggest announcements.



Ring & Blink Security : A major jump in resolution with new 2K and 4K cameras, including the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus 2K and the dual-cam Blink Arc. They’re also getting smarter with features like Ring’s Retinal Vision and a “Search Party” mode for finding lost pets.

: A major jump in resolution with new 2K and 4K cameras, including the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus 2K and the dual-cam Blink Arc. They’re also getting smarter with features like Ring’s Retinal Vision and a “Search Party” mode for finding lost pets. Fire TV & Streaming : A new trio of affordable TVs including the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, 4-Series, and 2-Series. For current TV owners, there's also the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select running the streamlined Vega OS.

: A new trio of affordable TVs including the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, 4-Series, and 2-Series. For current TV owners, there's also the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select running the streamlined Vega OS. Echo Speakers & Displays : The audio lineup gets a boost with the high-end Echo Studio and the bass-heavy Echo Dot Max. We also saw two new smart displays, the Echo Show 11-inch and Echo Show 8-inch.

: The audio lineup gets a boost with the high-end Echo Studio and the bass-heavy Echo Dot Max. We also saw two new smart displays, the Echo Show 11-inch and Echo Show 8-inch. Kindle Scribe : This was the biggest news — at least as far as we're concerned. The lineup now includes the base Kindle Scribe ($430), a model with a front light ($500), and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft ($630). They all get new AI features like "Story So Far" and enhanced note-taking capabilities.

What this all means for your smart home

The three Kindle Scribe options that will be available. | Images credit — Amazon



This massive refresh is Amazon’s strategy in action: to be the connected, AI-powered hub for every part of your home. By infusing Alexa Plus across security, entertainment, and now productivity, Amazon is creating a tightly integrated ecosystem. While the updates to Ring and Echo are solid improvements to keep pace with Google and Apple, they are largely iterative.



The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, however, is different. It's a bold move into a new category that has been dominated by niche brands. By bringing a color e-ink device to the mainstream, Amazon is trying to create a new market for people who want a focused, eye-friendly tablet for comics, textbooks, and notes.





The Kindle Scribe is the real game-changer here



Honestly, it’s a lot to process. While the upgrades to the Echo speakers and Fire TVs are nice, they feel like expected yearly updates. Nothing in that list, aside from the Kindle, made me feel like I needed to upgrade my current gear.



The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is the one product that truly feels new and exciting. I've wanted a color Kindle for years, and the potential is huge. That said, the $630 price is a major barrier. I think this device is for a very specific person: the student buried in PDF textbooks or the professional who needs to mark up documents all day. I'm waiting to see reviews, but it's by far the most interesting thing Amazon announced.







