Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
As usual, the internet is split on the matter.
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Claims are being made about the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the worst things that can happen to your brand-new phone is witnessing the appearance of irreparable damage that you didn't even cause. Sure, it hurts when you drop it on the concrete and you hear that expensive sound, but it's way worse to unlock your pampered flagship and, behold, there's that nasty green line.
Here's a video that looks real to me, although in that age of ours, anything goes and AI fakes are getting more convincing by the hour:
Here, the green line is on the left side of the panel and it (as usual) goes from top to bottom. It's the same neon green color that we've seen so many times before. You can't software update your way out of it, you can't apply any natural remedy – you just have to send back the phone to Samsung, if your warranty is valid, and get it fixed.
While the example above features a video in which the unlucky owner unlocks his green-lined phone and opens various things on it, like the Settings app, there are some who share only photos of what they claim is the Galaxy S26 Ultra hit by the same curse:
This, however, looks much more suspicious. The green line is super thick and users say this is a clear fake.
It's not just X users who report the Galaxy S26 Ultra being hit with a green line. On Reddit, there's a discussion that's about a popular Brazilian Facebook group with 25 thousand users that's dedicated to Galaxy S Ultras (S23–S26 models) with green line issues.
I tend to strongly disagree with those sentiments, though. While in theory sending the phone back to its maker is the valid move to make, it's equally as important to let other people know what's going on.
Hey, maybe I don't have the time to deal with buying a $1,300 phone only to send it back in a couple of weeks and wait for it to get fixed… right?
Of course, this shouldn't scare you away from the Galaxy S Ultra phone – there are lots of reason it's the perfect one for you; there are millions and millions of units that work perfectly fine and have no green line problems.
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra fallen victim to that green line curse?
Somebody is clearly experiencing it
Here's a video that looks real to me, although in that age of ours, anything goes and AI fakes are getting more convincing by the hour:
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Green Line issue now hits Galaxy S26 Ultrapic.twitter.com/b3Glv90GUR— Samsung Software Update - One UI 9 #OneUI9 (@SamsungSWUpdate) April 20, 2026
Here, the green line is on the left side of the panel and it (as usual) goes from top to bottom. It's the same neon green color that we've seen so many times before. You can't software update your way out of it, you can't apply any natural remedy – you just have to send back the phone to Samsung, if your warranty is valid, and get it fixed.
Are there fakes?
While the example above features a video in which the unlucky owner unlocks his green-lined phone and opens various things on it, like the Settings app, there are some who share only photos of what they claim is the Galaxy S26 Ultra hit by the same curse:
So Galaxy S26 Ultra welcomes Green line w/ Privacy Display....— Tech_Voyager (@rajAnoop_) March 4, 2026
Is it True #GalaxyS26Ultra #GalaxyUnpacked #GalaxyS26 pic.twitter.com/xZGKTswHJJ
This, however, looks much more suspicious. The green line is super thick and users say this is a clear fake.
Have you heard about the Galaxy S26 Ultra green line issue?
It's irritating…
It's not just X users who report the Galaxy S26 Ultra being hit with a green line. On Reddit, there's a discussion that's about a popular Brazilian Facebook group with 25 thousand users that's dedicated to Galaxy S Ultras (S23–S26 models) with green line issues.
Some users say that it's no use complaining on the internet – what people should've done is to simply send their phones back to Samsung and stop with the whining.
We have a right to know
I tend to strongly disagree with those sentiments, though. While in theory sending the phone back to its maker is the valid move to make, it's equally as important to let other people know what's going on.
Hey, maybe I don't have the time to deal with buying a $1,300 phone only to send it back in a couple of weeks and wait for it to get fixed… right?
Of course, this shouldn't scare you away from the Galaxy S Ultra phone – there are lots of reason it's the perfect one for you; there are millions and millions of units that work perfectly fine and have no green line problems.
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