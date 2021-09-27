Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Apps Google Wear

Google brings standalone YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google brings standalone YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches
Google has done the unthinkable and brought the most recent YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches. Although the app was supposed to be exclusively available on smartwatches powered by Wear OS 3.0, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Google has decided to make the app available on older smartwatches too.

Starting this week, the search giant will roll out the new YouTube Music app to select Wear OS 2 device, including the new Gen 6 smartwatches from Fossil and Michael Kors, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, and TicWatch E3.

A range of premium features are available for YouTube Music subscribers, including access to more than 80 million songs and thousands of playlists on their YouTube Music app.

More importantly, this is the first standalone smartwatch app form YouTube Music to let YouTube Music Premium subscribers to download music for ad-free offline listening. Additionally, the app includes the Smart Downloads feature, which refreshes the songs downloaded to a watch whenever it’s connected to WiFi.

According to Google, the new YouTube Music app will be rolled out to more devices that run the latest version of Wear OS 2 later this year. The app will be available for download in the Google Play Store for those who own eligible smartwatches.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update
YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $10
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $10
Instagram is pausing work on Instagram Kids following recent backlash
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Instagram is pausing work on Instagram Kids following recent backlash
Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription
Spotify might be the reason your iPhone’s battery is dying so quickly
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Spotify might be the reason your iPhone’s battery is dying so quickly
Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price
-50%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless