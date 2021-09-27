Google brings standalone YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

Google
has done the unthinkable and brought the most recent YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches. Although the app was supposed to be exclusively available on smartwatches powered by Wear OS 3.0
, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Watch
4, Google has decided to make the app available on older smartwatches too.
Starting this week, the search giant will roll out the new YouTube Music
app to select Wear OS 2 device, including the new Gen 6 smartwatches from Fossil
and Michael Kors, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, and TicWatch E3.
A range of premium features are available for YouTube Music subscribers, including access to more than 80 million songs and thousands of playlists on their YouTube Music app.
More importantly, this is the first standalone smartwatch app form YouTube Music to let YouTube Music Premium subscribers to download music for ad-free offline listening. Additionally, the app includes the Smart Downloads feature, which refreshes the songs downloaded to a watch whenever it’s connected to WiFi.
According to Google
, the new YouTube Music app will be rolled out to more devices that run the latest version of Wear OS 2 later this year. The app will be available for download in the Google Play Store for those who own eligible smartwatches.