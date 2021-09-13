YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment

YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment0
What is Material You?
But first, let’s talk about the idea behind Material You. Material You is Google’s new personalized design language that the company first announced during Google I/O 2021.
“Without compromising the functional foundations of our apps, Material You seeks to create designs that are personal for every style, accessible for every need, alive and adaptive for every screen,” this was part of the official press release for Material You.
Let’s say you want to put your favorite wallpaper on your new Pixel phone. The UI automatically scans through the image, picks color and design elements, and applies them to the overall interface. It’s like an automatic theme application with AI baked right into the OS!
YouTube Music Material You widget
Our friends at 9to5Google were able to decompile a recent release of the YouTube Music app for Android and they found lines of code revealing the Material You redesign of the widget.
The widget itself looks like a vinyl record with two icons on the top and bottom. You have the play/pause button at the bottom, and a thumbs up like button at the top.
The size of the widget is 3x3, and according to 9to5Google, it can’t be made any smaller than this (although you could supposedly enlarge it).
What other apps are getting the Material You design overhaul?
Google officially announced a few days ago that it began rolling out Material You to a bunch of Workspace apps. You can check out the design by following the link but in a nutshell here’s the list of the apps that are getting the redesign:
- Gmail
- Google Meet
- Google Drive
- Google Docs
- Google Slides
- Google Sheets
- Google Calendar
Earlier this month Google Clock and Google Calculator got the Material You treatment, so we can add those two to the bunch, alongside YouTube Music.
- Calculator
- Clock
- YouTube Music
When will you get the new Material You redesign?
Actually, it’s already rolling out but you need to be signed for Google’s Beta program in order to get it on your phone.
If you don’t want to go through the trouble of installing a beta operating system and compromising the stability of your smartphone, fret not.
The official release date of Android 12 is right around the corner, and Pixel phones will be the first devices to get it. We’re probably looking at a release sometime in October, maybe in line with the Pixel 6 official launch.
Our take
It's the perfect opportunity for Google to catch up with the smoothness and design fluidity of iOS. Like it or not, Android seems more rough around the edges, compared to Apple's mobile OS, and Google has some catch up to do in this regard.