YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment

What is Material You?

“Without compromising the functional foundations of our apps, Material You seeks to create designs that are personal for every style, accessible for every need, alive and adaptive for every screen,”

YouTube Music Material You widget

What other apps are getting the Material You design overhaul?

Gmail

Google Meet

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Slides

Google Sheets

Google Calendar

Calculator

Clock

YouTube Music

When will you get the new Material You redesign?

Our take





It's the perfect opportunity for Google to catch up with the smoothness and design fluidity of iOS. Like it or not, Android seems more rough around the edges, compared to Apple's mobile OS, and Google has some catch up to do in this regard.





We don't doubt that Google will rise up to the occasion and use all its knowledge and software prowess to get the job done. We're talking about years and years of experience in machine learning and image processing. And at the end of the day, it's better for the users, and it will probably push Apple and other companies to up their game too. So, we're pretty excited about Android 12 and Material You.