Stop searching for the perfect smartwatch and get the Pixel Watch 4 at this unbeatable discount ASAP
One of the best smartwatches you can use with your Android phone is on sale at new record low prices in GPS-only models.
The Pixel Watch 4 comes with pretty much unrivaled software support. | Image by PhoneArena
Does anyone here remember Google's first-gen Pixel Watch from 2022? I'm pretty sure the search giant itself would much rather forget about its rookie in-house Apple Watch-rivaling effort, but both the Wear OS software and the Pixel Watch hardware have clearly come a long way since then, making the company's latest intelligent timepiece one of the absolute best in the world in terms of everything from overall performance to build quality and health monitoring reliability.
I'm obviously not saying that the Pixel Watch 4 is the perfect smartwatch for all Android phone users, but at 60 bucks under its $349.99 and $399.99 list prices in 41 and 45mm case sizes, respectively, it might just be the greatest value proposition available today.
While that discount is unlikely to feel life-changing for professional bargain hunters familiar with some of the Pixel Watch 3's latest deals, $60 is actually the most Pixel Watch 4 buyers have ever been allowed to save by a retailer like Amazon on a non-cellular-enabled variant.
That means you should probably hurry and look to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's unprecedented Pixel Watch 4 promotion before it's too late, especially if you prefer a certain case and band color combo. At the time of this writing, the Wear OS-powered device is in stock at Amazon at its new record high discount in four different hues as far as the small 41mm model is concerned and in three paint jobs if you'd rather get a bigger case, but something tells me that's not going to be true for long.
The Pixel Watch 4 is a health monitoring champion, packing all kinds of important sensors and tools. | Image by PhoneArena
At best, you may still have a few days to make your choice at a seemingly unbeatable price, and although Google is most likely working on an improved Pixel Watch 5, that's far too distant to factor into this buying decision.
Instead, what you need to decide before pulling the trigger is if the Pixel Watch 4 is worth the additional expense over the older Pixel Watch 3 and if you like its design more than that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.
Our comprehensive Google Pixel Watch 4 review might be of great help on both those points, showering this undeniable circular beaut with praise for its "better-than-ever" interface, solid battery life and charging speeds, and, of course, the excellent performance and superb design. How could you possibly deny yourself the opportunity to snap up this bargain after all that?
