Huge new Amazon discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a must-buy on the S26 Ultra's release day

If you've been waiting for the first good S25 Ultra deal after the Galaxy S26 family's announcement, now's the time to pull the trigger.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a very handsome phone with impressive specs. | Image by PhoneArena

Can you believe it's been two weeks since Samsung unveiled its latest ultra-high-end handsets, and no major US retailer took the opportunity during this time to try to make the brand's 2025-released Android powerhouses more enticing with new discounts?

Well, that changes today with a phenomenal Amazon deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra that's... been available a couple of times before but may not last long this time around or get better at any point in the near (or even more distant) future. That's because there's obviously a good chance last year's 6.9-inch S Pen-wielding giant will be discontinued soon, as Amazon's waning inventory for multiple storage variants and color options suggests.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$370 off (26%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Black Color, US 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

The only model the e-commerce giant is actually marking down by 370 bucks from a list price of $1,419.99 comes with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a Titanium Black hue, and if that goes away or significantly up in price by the end of the day, well, you've been warned.

Now, it might seem difficult to recommend a one-year-old handset on the very day its improved sequel is debuting in stores around the world, but as much as I like Samsung's groundbreaking new Privacy Display functionality, I personally like saving money more.


Even with all the extraordinary pre-order offers in the world (which may or may not be extended after today), the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still considerably costlier than its predecessor (at this massive discount), and I don't believe that price gap is (entirely) justified.

If you look at our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Ultra review and the phone's spec sheet, you'll probably find that most of the key strengths and selling points from last year are just as impressive today, including that glorious Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, super-capable and versatile quad rear-facing camera system, almost surprisingly solid battery life (given the not-entirely-impressive 5,000mAh cell capacity), undeniably gorgeous design, always handy built-in stylus, and virtually flawless long-term software support.

Who needs the Galaxy S26 Ultra when you can get all that for so much less money?

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless