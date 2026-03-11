Huge new Amazon discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a must-buy on the S26 Ultra's release day









Well, that changes today with a phenomenal Amazon deal on the Well, that changes today with a phenomenal Amazon deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra that's... been available a couple of times before but may not last long this time around or get better at any point in the near (or even more distant) future. That's because there's obviously a good chance last year's 6.9-inch S Pen-wielding giant will be discontinued soon, as Amazon's waning inventory for multiple storage variants and color options suggests.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $370 off (26%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Black Color, US 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





The only model the e-commerce giant is actually marking down by 370 bucks from a list price of $1,419.99 comes with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a Titanium Black hue, and if that goes away or significantly up in price by the end of the day, well, you've been warned.













Even with all the extraordinary pre-order offers in the world (which may or may not be extended after today), the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still considerably costlier than its predecessor (at this massive discount), and I don't believe that price gap is (entirely) justified.





and If you look at our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Ultra review and the phone's spec sheet , you'll probably find that most of the key strengths and selling points from last year are just as impressive today, including that glorious Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, super-capable and versatile quad rear-facing camera system, almost surprisingly solid battery life (given the not-entirely-impressive 5,000mAh cell capacity), undeniably gorgeous design, always handy built-in stylus, and virtually flawless long-term software support.





Who needs the Galaxy S26 Ultra when you can get all that for so much less money?

