Google reveals Pixel 5 Japanese price



An associated link leads nowhere, which makes total sense as the phone hasn't even been launched yet.



Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 5 on September 30 during its Launch Night In event and if leaks are to go by, prebooking will begin the same day.



The phone has leaked heavily, and we are looking forward to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6-inch 90Hz OLED display, a dual-camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra wide-angle unit, and a 4,080mAh battery.



The tweet doesn't really give away any information, but it promises 5G connectivity, 'professional-grade photography,' and the 'best specs.'



What makes the post interesting is that it contains Japanese pricing for the Pixel 5. It says the phone will cost ¥74,800 (~$708) in Japan.





Google がお届けする究極の 5G 対応スマートフォン、Google Pixel 5 の予約購入がスタートしました

映画の高速ダウンロードや、プロ級の写真撮影を楽しもう。5G 体験を最高のスペックで。

詳細はこちら️ https://t.co/YP1ltW3qHv

お知らせを停止するには #stop と返信してください。 — Google Japan (@googlejapan) September 24, 2020



To recap, the Pixel 4 launched for ¥89,980 (~$852) in Japan. Now, direct currency conversion is not usually a good idea, because prices are also affected by other things such as VAT and import duties. For reference, the handset started at $799 in the US.



Similarly, even though the Pixel 4a costs ¥42,900 (~$406) in Japan, it retails for $349 in the US.



Per rumors, the Pixel 5 will cost Per rumors, the Pixel 5 will cost between $649 and $699 stateside.





Will the Pixel 5 price pleasantly surprise?



We might be in for a surprise. That's what a recent exchange between the Made by Google Twitter account and Pixel's relationship manager suggests.





We remember. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 24, 2020





The phones will The phones will likely share the core hardware and camera specs. The Pixel 5 will supposedly have a premium build, boast IP68 certification, and support wireless and reverse wireless charging



The Pixel 4a (5G) is tipped to stick with a 60Hz screen and the 3.5mm jack.



Since the Pixel 4a (5G) will cost $150 more than the Pixel 4a, despite the fact that it will probably have a better chipset, improved rear camera array, and a bigger battery, it isn't out of bounds to expect the price difference between the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 to be similar or even less.



One leaker has already suggested that the Pixel 5 will One leaker has already suggested that the Pixel 5 will retail for $649 , or the same as the first-ever Pixel phone.







