Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android Google 5G

Google reveals Pixel 5 Japanese price

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 26, 2020, 4:27 PM
Google reveals Pixel 5 Japanese price
The Google Japan Twitter account has jumped the gun on the Pixel 5 preorder announcement, as spotted by 9to5Google.

An associated link leads nowhere, which makes total sense as the phone hasn't even been launched yet.

Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 5 on September 30 during its Launch Night In event and if leaks are to go by, prebooking will begin the same day.

The phone has leaked heavily, and we are looking forward to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6-inch 90Hz OLED display, a dual-camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra wide-angle unit, and a 4,080mAh battery. 

The tweet doesn't really give away any information, but it promises 5G connectivity, 'professional-grade photography,' and the 'best specs.'

What makes the post interesting is that it contains Japanese pricing for the Pixel 5. It says the phone will cost ¥74,800 (~$708) in Japan.


To recap, the Pixel 4 launched for ¥89,980 (~$852) in Japan. Now, direct currency conversion is not usually a good idea, because prices are also affected by other things such as VAT and import duties. For reference, the handset started at $799 in the US.

Similarly, even though the Pixel 4a costs ¥42,900 (~$406) in Japan, it retails for $349 in the US.

Per rumors, the Pixel 5 will cost between $649 and $699 stateside.

Will the Pixel 5 price pleasantly surprise? 


We might be in for a surprise. That's what a recent exchange between the Made by Google Twitter account and Pixel's relationship manager suggests.



The Pixel 4a (5G), which will make a debut alongside the Pixel 5, will go for $499. In Japan, it will cost ¥60,500 (~$573).

The phones will likely share the core hardware and camera specs. The Pixel 5 will supposedly have a premium build, boast IP68 certification, and support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The Pixel 4a (5G) is tipped to stick with a 60Hz screen and the 3.5mm jack.

Since the Pixel 4a (5G) will cost $150 more than the Pixel 4a, despite the fact that it will probably have a better chipset, improved rear camera array, and a bigger battery, it isn't out of bounds to expect the price difference between the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 to be similar or even less.

One leaker has already suggested that the Pixel 5 will retail for $649, or the same as the first-ever Pixel phone.

A lower price tag would help the phone compete better with the upcoming iPhone 12 mini and OnePlus 8T, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
iPhone 12 will be more expensive than the iPhone 11, bill of materials suggests

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless