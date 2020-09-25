Wall Street analyst suggests iPhone 12 mini could be the rumored 4G-only model
Earlier reports had suggested that the entry-level iPhone 12 would launch at a lower price than last year's iPhone 11. That rumored price tag of $649 seems like a pipedream now, but chances are that the baseline price will not be increased if a CNN report is to go by.
The publication reached out to several Wall Street analysts and they have laid down their predictions for the new models.
Apple might not be generous with iPhone 12 pricing, given it released a budget phone earlier this year
If the iPhone 12 mini is indeed a 4G-only model, it's logical to assume it will cost less than last year's iPhone 11 which starts at $699. This forecast also makes us think back to a prediction by a Rosenblatt analyst who claimed Apple would launch a total of six models in fall, including two 4G-only phones.
Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan thinks the price of the highest-end model, which will presumably be called the iPhone 12 Pro Max, could go up by nearly $100, and this would probably reflect the cost of adding millimeter-wave 5G components. To recap, only this particular model is expected to support the fastest 5G networks, the rest will probably stick with sub-6 GHz. He also reminds us:
Pricing is always the biggest unknown when it comes to Apple.
As far as the lower-end models are concerned, opinions are divided.
Most analysts believe Apple will keep the price consistent with last year's models. Forte, on the other hand, doesn't think Apple needs to do that as the company now has the budget iPhone SE in its portfolio, which starts at $399 and goes as high as $549 for the 256GB variant.
This theory is also supported by Twitter leaker @MauriQHD, who adds that prices will rise across the board. This is highly likely, as the upcoming models will probably cost more to make because of 5G components and OLED display.
iPhone 12 battery capacity and camera
Except for the beefiest model, all three variants will probably offer battery capacities similar to last year's phones. After all, the iPhone Pro Max is going to be Apple's biggest phone to date and it makes sense for the company to utilize that space for a larger cell to keep up with mmWave speeds.
The report reiterates that the Pro models will probably feature LiDar scanners to improve focus in dimly lit environments and elevate AR experiences. Additionally, Forte says the forthcoming models may feature 'new video capability' that capitalizes on 5G.
Per an earlier report, the phones will offer higher video frame rate recording specs.
Apple will likely announce the iPhone 12 on October 12 and the Pro models will seemingly go on sale sometime in November.
The company is also expected to release a successor to the iPhone SE 2020, but the launch timeframe is not clear.
Apple is anticipating strong sales for its 2020 lineup and many analysts share that optimism, including Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives who expects 350 million current owners to upgrade within the next 18 months.
The iPhone 12 will battle it out with the Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T, and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 12 leaks (72 updates)
-
Now reading
25 September Wall Street analyst suggests iPhone 12 mini could be the rumored 4G-only model
-
25 September Leaked sticker reaffirms the 'iPhone 12 mini' name
-
22 September Tipster posts rumored names of the 5G Apple iPhone 12 models
-
19 September iPhone 12 will be more expensive than the iPhone 11, bill of materials suggests
-
17 September Entire TSMC 5nm capacity booked for iPhone 12, iPad Air, and iPad Pro's A14 chip: report