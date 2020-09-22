The ultimate Google Pixel 5 leak is here, revealing the full spec sheet of the 5G 'flagship'









Following a pretty large number of revealing reports and thorough leaks already, WinFuture's Roland Quandt is here today to answer every single question you might still have about the impending Google Pixel 5 ( translated here ), as well as clarify a few things various sources offered conflicting information on in the recent past. Without further ado, this is the 5G-capable Pixel 5 in all its glory:

One screen size, one large battery, and an upper mid-range chipset





In case you're wondering, yes, this is technically Big G's flagship for 2020. And no, the Pixel 5 will not come with an ultra-high-end processor under its hood, settling instead for Qualcomm's crazy popular and respectably powerful Snapdragon 765 SoC.





This will allow the company to offer 5G connectivity as standard around the world without breaking the bank, which sounds like a decent compromise... although many power users are unlikely to buy that explanation and be tempted to, well, buy this phone over Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 or the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G









Another somewhat divisive decision on Google's part is doing away with the traditional XL variant, but at least the Pixel 5 looks like it could find the perfect middle ground between the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL , at exactly 6 inches. Then again, the 3040 x 1440 pixel resolution of the 4 XL will apparently be downgraded to 2340 x 1080 pixels, aka FHD+ resolution, while Google is preparing no change in the refresh rate department, where you'll have to make do with a 90Hz ceiling.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the Pixel 5 is set to come equipped with a hefty 4,080mAh battery, eclipsing the cell capacity of both Pixel 4 models. The larger battery will support the same old 18W fast charging technology, as well as wireless, and yes, even reverse wireless charging functionality.





In terms of design, the front panel will unsurprisingly resemble that of the 5.81-inch Pixel 4a , top left corner-mounted hole punch and all, but although we know the frame will be made from premium metal rather than cheap plastic, the build material at the back remains a mystery. It can't be metal, of course, given the presence of Qi wireless charging capabilities, so it's either plastic or glass.

Two "powerful" rear cameras and a reasonable price tag





As always, the imaging prowess is bound to be the key Google -made selling point, but while the competition continues to increase the number of sensors and/or megapixels crammed into their latest and greatest flagships, the search giant is sticking to a dual rear-facing camera system with a grand MP count of 28.













Obviously, we'll have to wait and see how these two shooters actually perform out in the real world, the first of which will feature dual-pixel phase detection autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and a 77-degree field of view, with the second rocking an expansive 107-degree FOV, as well as f/2.2 aperture.





The rest of the Pixel 5 specs and features are arguably nothing special, including a single 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree FOV, 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and of course, no headphone jack or microSD card slot.



