The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30
After previously confirming its plans to release the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) in a handful of countries later this fall, Google has today scheduled a Made by Google press event on Wednesday, September 30.
Google's Late Night In is happening during the day
Headlining the event will be the flagship Google Pixel 5 and midrange Google Pixel 4a (5G). But the official invite does also mention Google's latest smart speaker, which has leaked in full already, and its new Chromecast, which is most likely the Android TV dongle codenamed 'Sabrina.'
The event is scheduled to take place at 11am PT on Wednesday, September 30. Google hasn't confirmed how long it will last or provided a YouTube streaming link yet.
This story is developing...