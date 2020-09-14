The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30

Google's Late Night In is happening during the day





The event in question will be streamed online and will likely be pre-recorded like recent Apple and Samsung events. That marks a change in direction for Google, who typically streams its events live with an audience full of press, but it's a necessary one considering the COVID-19 pandemic.





Headlining the event will be the flagship Google Pixel 5 and midrange Google Pixel 4a (5G). But the official invite does also mention Google's latest smart speaker, which has leaked in full already, and its new Chromecast, which is most likely the Android TV dongle codenamed 'Sabrina.'





The event is scheduled to take place at 11am PT on Wednesday, September 30. Google hasn't confirmed how long it will last or provided a YouTube streaming link yet.





This story is developing...