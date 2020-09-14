Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android Google 5G

The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 14, 2020, 12:00 PM
The Google Pixel 5 &amp; Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30
After previously confirming its plans to release the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) in a handful of countries later this fall, Google has today scheduled a Made by Google press event on Wednesday, September 30.

Google's Late Night In is happening during the day


The event in question will be streamed online and will likely be pre-recorded like recent Apple and Samsung events. That marks a change in direction for Google, who typically streams its events live with an audience full of press, but it's a necessary one considering the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Headlining the event will be the flagship Google Pixel 5 and midrange Google Pixel 4a (5G). But the official invite does also mention Google's latest smart speaker, which has leaked in full already, and its new Chromecast, which is most likely the Android TV dongle codenamed 'Sabrina.' 

The event is scheduled to take place at 11am PT on Wednesday, September 30. Google hasn't confirmed how long it will last or provided a YouTube streaming link yet. 

This story is developing...

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung is going after Huawei and not Apple with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera system
Popular stories
How to watch the LG Wing 5G announcement livestream
Popular stories
At least one new Apple product unveiled on Tuesday could be available for immediate purchase online
Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch Series 6 and Watch Pro on Tuesday

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless