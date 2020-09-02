Tipster claims Pixel 5 will cost the same as the OG Pixel



This suggests that the phones are on the verge of being announced and lines up nicely with a previous This suggests that the phones are on the verge of being announced and lines up nicely with a previous report that suggested they would be launched on September 30.



According to a now-deleted Google France blog post, pre-orders won't begin until October 8, and shipments are expected to start on October 16.





Alleged Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) specs and price







Regulatory filings suggest that the Regulatory filings suggest that the Pixel 4a (5G) will only offer support for Sub-6 GHz 5G, whereas the Pixel 5 will be available in both Sub-6 and dual-band variants.



Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 stateside and per a Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 stateside and per a German outlet , it will go for £499 in Europe. It will apparently be available in the colors white and black.



The handset is expected to sport a 6.24-inches OLED screen with a hole-punch to house an 8MP front camera. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G which will be mated with 6GB of RAM. The phone will seemingly have a dual-camera setup with a The handset is expected to sport a 6.24-inches OLED screen with a hole-punch to house an 8MP front camera. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G which will be mated with 6GB of RAM. The phone will seemingly have a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor and a wide-angle unit . It will likely feature a 3,800mAh battery, plastic construction, capacitive fingerprint reader, and an audio jack.



The Pixel 5 The Pixel 5 will probably have the same chip under the hood but it will be paired with 8GB of RAM. Rumor has it that the phone will only come in a 128GB configuration. As for the other specs, you can look forward to a 6.01-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an 8MP front camera, and a 12.2MP main camera which will be paired with a 0.5x wide lens. It is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging . Inclusion of a headphone jack seems unlikely.



The phone will seemingly come in green and black versions and is tipped to cost £629 in Europe with 16 percent VAT.





In the US, the phone is widely expected to start at start at $699 , but leaker Nils Ahrensmeier says it will cost $649.





His recent leaks about some Samsung products were spot on, and given that the Snapdragon 855-powered Pixel 4 launched for $799, we do think the new alleged price makes more sense.





With a bit of calculation:

The USD price will be $649 and that's the price for the original Pixel 1 as well. Google's back at the midrange #GooglePixel4a5G #GooglePixel5 — Nils Ahrensmeier @IFA20 (@NilsAhrDE) September 1, 2020













