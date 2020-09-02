Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Android Google 5G

Tipster claims Pixel 5 will cost the same as the OG Pixel

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 02, 2020, 12:23 PM
Tipster claims Pixel 5 will cost the same as the OG Pixel
Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) are in the pipeline and the handsets have now been given the go-ahead by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as reported by 9to5Google.

This suggests that the phones are on the verge of being announced and lines up nicely with a previous report that suggested they would be launched on September 30.

According to a now-deleted Google France blog post, pre-orders won't begin until October 8, and shipments are expected to start on October 16.

Alleged Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) specs and price



Regulatory filings suggest that the Pixel 4a (5G) will only offer support for Sub-6 GHz 5G, whereas the Pixel 5 will be available in both Sub-6 and dual-band variants.

Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 stateside and per a German outlet, it will go for £499 in Europe. It will apparently be available in the colors white and black. 

The handset is expected to sport a 6.24-inches OLED screen with a hole-punch to house an 8MP front camera. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G which will be mated with 6GB of RAM. The phone will seemingly have a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor and a wide-angle unit. It will likely feature a 3,800mAh battery, plastic construction, capacitive fingerprint reader, and an audio jack.

The Pixel 5 will probably have the same chip under the hood but it will be paired with 8GB of RAM. Rumor has it that the phone will only come in a 128GB configuration. As for the other specs, you can look forward to a 6.01-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an 8MP front camera, and a 12.2MP main camera which will be paired with a 0.5x wide lens. It is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging. Inclusion of a headphone jack seems unlikely. 

The phone will seemingly come in green and black versions and is tipped to cost £629 in Europe with 16 percent VAT.

In the US, the phone is widely expected to start at start at $699, but leaker Nils Ahrensmeier says it will cost $649.

His recent leaks about some Samsung products were spot on, and given that the Snapdragon 855-powered Pixel 4 launched for $799, we do think the new alleged price makes more sense. 





Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: how to S Pen — new and old features
Popular stories
LG confirms the announcement date of its dual-screen Wing 5G handset
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specs, price, and release date are official: 120Hz display, $1999
Popular stories
iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless