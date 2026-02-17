Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
T-Mobile purchases via Apple are causing plan changes for some customers.
1comment
T-Mobile HQ | Image by MGAC
While T-Mobile's modern plans carry a lot of benefits and value, the older plans are hard to beat and customers are hesitant to let them go. This is why reports of automatic plan changes are causing quite a stir, though there's nothing to worry about.
The Mobile Report says that lately, there have been incidents of phone purchases made through Apple by T-Mobile customers causing plan changes.
A glitch
The Mobile Report says that lately, there have been incidents of phone purchases made through Apple by T-Mobile customers causing plan changes.
T-Mobile customers who want to utilize promos but don't want their phones to stay locked for the duration of plan terms can order an iPhone via Apple's website or the Apple Store app. Apple lets customers link their T-Mobile account with their Apple account to use a carrier promo.
The system isn't working as intended, changing plans for some customers after a T-Mobile order is placed via the Apple Store app. For instance, one user was migrated from Go5G Plus to Experience Beyond, which is more expensive.
I recently took out a iPhone 17 Pro Max with a trade in on GO5G Next. Somehow how that triggered a plan change which I was able to get reversed but it the again happened with my sisters account on Go5G Plus to Beyond.
Recommended For You
The good news is that this is a bug, and customers can have the change reverted by reaching out to T-Mobile.
While T-Mobile has attempted to nudge customers toward new plans in the past, it typically doesn't force a change. The incident looks like a technical error rather than a forced transition.
The incident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant and keep an eye on your bill.
For now, it's best to use Apple's website for promotional T-Mobile orders and avoid the Apple Store app. If you have placed an order via the app recently, review your account to ensure your plan hasn't been changed.
Be vigilant
While T-Mobile has attempted to nudge customers toward new plans in the past, it typically doesn't force a change. The incident looks like a technical error rather than a forced transition.
The incident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant and keep an eye on your bill.
Has this happened to you?
Another sign that customers are fans of older plans
T-Mobile's newer plans are generally more expensive, even if they offer more for the money, and don't have the same charm as old plans due to their tax-exclusive nature and limited-time price lock. Besides, promos and free lines aren't always carried over to a new line, which is why customers are reluctant to switch.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: