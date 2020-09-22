Amazon seemingly reveals killer OnePlus 8T 5G price and specs









Of course, these types of premature European product listings are not always accurate on every level, so at least for the time being, it's probably best to take this incredibly encouraging new rumor with a nice and unhealthy grain of salt.

Could the OnePlus 8T 5G be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 5G?





In short, we'd be inclined to answer that question with a resounding no. But Agarwal has a screenshot proving that the unreleased phone was briefly listed on Amazon.de at €693.18 in a presumably top-of-the-line configuration with 12 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space in tow.









It seems likely therefore that this OnePlus 8T 5G variant will be released in Germany at a recommended price of €699, in which case an entry-level model with an 8GB RAM count and 128GB local digital hoarding room could cost €599. Even if the latter were to end up around the €650 mark on the old continent, that would match the starting price of the OnePlus 8 5G , which also goes for €699 in a 12/256GB version.





Bottom line, it looks like the OnePlus 8T 5G will be just as affordable if not slightly cheaper than the 6.55-inch handset unveiled earlier this year while possibly matching 2019's €599 and up OnePlus 7T , which came without 5G connectivity.





Stateside, the unlocked OnePlus 8 5G starts at $699, which means the 8T could fetch 650 or 700 bucks and up when it eventually goes on sale. Speaking of, Amazon apparently hinted at an October 20 release date, which sounds about right for a OnePlus phone scheduled to be announced six days earlier.

Better screen, bigger battery, more cameras





Even though two reliable sources have already detailed pretty much the full spec sheet of the OnePlus 8T 5G, it's always nice to get confirmation from a third one. It's especially nice when the specifications themselves are also great, including everything from a 120Hz AMOLED display with the same 6.55-inch size as the 90Hz screen on the OnePlus 8 to a hefty 4,500mAh battery supporting blazing fast 65W Warp Charge technology.









While Amazon didn't share any product images, we're fairly certain the camera module on the back of the 8T will look different from the rear-facing shooter systems of the 8 and 8 Pro , combining a 48MP primary imaging sensor with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro cam, and 2MP depth sensor.





That's one more lens than what the OnePlus 8 has going for it, although the 8 Pro will still remain unrivaled in this particular department thanks to a quad shooter setup including a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 8MP telephoto cam.





Speaking of Pro models, it's still unclear if the OnePlus 8T 5G will get one after all, especially with so little room for improvement. Of course, a larger 8T Pro 5G with a bigger battery and a more impressive camera system could find an audience, but then both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro would become obsolete just six months or so after their original announcement.