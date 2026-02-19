Why stay stuck with your old phone when T-Mobile is handing out a free iPhone 17?
Trade in your old phone and get an iPhone 17 for free.
T-Mobile | image by PSBJ
The demand for the iPhone 17 series has been impressive, but since Apple's smartphones sit at the high end of the pricing spectrum, paying for them out of pocket is a little hard for most consumers. T-Mobile gets that, and wants to put Apple's best phone in a long time in your hands without you having to pay a dime.
Get a free iPhone 17
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena.
As first spotted by CNET, T-Mobile customers can get an iPhone 17, which starts at $799, for free. While most plans qualify, requirements vary according to the plan. Customers on the Essentials and Experience More plans, for instance, will need to add a line.
You can also opt for Better Value, but you will need to open at least three new lines, two of which will have to be port-ins.
Or an almost free iPhone 17 Pro
If the Pro models with their top-shelft features are more your jam, T-Mobile has you covered there, too. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, but T-Mobile is offering customers on the Experience Beyond plan up to $1,100 in savings.
No matter which model you go for, you will have to pay a $35 device connection charge and trade in an old device. Savings will be applied as bill credits over 24 months.
Worth it?
While this is a solid deal, you might want to make sure that you are satisfied with T-Mobile and not planning to part with it anytime soon. T-Mobile has gone from strength to strength recently, offering more value and providing better connectivity, but it has its share of detractors.
Will you go for this offer?
Carrier wars
With fewer new customers signing up for cellular services, carriers are competing aggressively to reduce churn and add new customers. Verizon is also offering lucrative deals on the iPhone 17, and, interestingly, the deals have lasted beyond the winter holiday season. There's no telling how long these promos will last, so you should act fast if you have been eyeing the iPhone 17 since it came out in September.
