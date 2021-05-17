Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature
The Phone app was one such exclusive piece of software that was initially available on the Pixel series but then was made available to all Android users back in September. Unfortunately, the new Google Phone app was missing some basic features, including Caller ID.
The folks at XDA Developers spotted the new Caller ID announcement feature in the Google Phone app, which now shows up as a new setting. Android users can enable Caller ID announcements for all calls or just for calls received while using a headset. Of course, there's also the option to disable Caller ID completely.