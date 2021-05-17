Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Android Apps Google

Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 17, 2021, 5:01 AM
Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature
Google keeps many useful features and apps exclusive to Pixel phones. Thankfully, these remain exclusive to Google's own smartphone brand only for a limited time, so the large majority of Android users will benefit from these software upgrades sooner or later.

The Phone app was one such exclusive piece of software that was initially available on the Pixel series but then was made available to all Android users back in September. Unfortunately, the new Google Phone app was missing some basic features, including Caller ID.

Although at the time we reported that Google is already testing Caller ID and that it will soon bring the feature to the Google Phone app, it took the search giant eight months to actually make it available to Android users.

The folks at XDA Developers spotted the new Caller ID announcement feature in the Google Phone app, which now shows up as a new setting. Android users can enable Caller ID announcements for all calls or just for calls received while using a headset. Of course, there's also the option to disable Caller ID completely.

The new feature is now available in the latest version of the Google Phone app, so you might want to check for a new update to start using the Caller ID feature on your Android phone.

