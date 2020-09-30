Google Phone app to get Caller ID announcement and a couple of new features soon
The Call Screen recordings and transcripts feature is only available for users in the US and in Canada right now, but the option to automatically delete these recordings can be helpful for people who rely on it a lot.
Additionally, the Phone app will also get a “Saved voicemails” shortcut to let users quickly and more easily locate their saved voicemails.
Google Phone app is testing a new caller ID announcement feature and an option to automatically delete old Call Screen transcripts and recordings after 30 days. pic.twitter.com/2PkBx4FvUM— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 29, 2020
Although these features are still being tested, they are expected to be available in the coming weeks to the Phone app. It’s quite possible this will happen around the time the upcoming Google Pixel 5 phone becomes available in the stores.