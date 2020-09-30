Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
Google Phone app to get Caller ID announcement and a couple of new features soon

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 30, 2020, 1:51 AM
Google Phone app to get Caller ID announcement and a couple of new features soon
Earlier this month, Google released the Phone app for download to devices that were not part of the Google Pixel series. Neowin reports that now Google is working on additional features to improve the user experience on the dialer app.

Reportedly the Google Phone app will soon get a Caller ID announcement feature, which, if enabled, will read out the called name or number, so you can easily know who’s calling you before your look at your screen. Another useful feature the app will reportedly be getting is the possibility to delete older Call Screen recordings and transcripts automatically after 30 days.

The Call Screen recordings and transcripts feature is only available for users in the US and in Canada right now, but the option to automatically delete these recordings can be helpful for people who rely on it a lot.

Additionally, the Phone app will also get a “Saved voicemails” shortcut to let users quickly and more easily locate their saved voicemails.




Although these features are still being tested, they are expected to be available in the coming weeks to the Phone app. It’s quite possible this will happen around the time the upcoming Google Pixel 5 phone becomes available in the stores.

