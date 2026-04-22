Google Wallet's latest update might just make you uninstall your favorite Airline app

It was teased months ago





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Google Play services v25.42 . However, it provided no specific timeline for when the feature would become publicly available. It is now apparently available on every device running

Get your flight info right on your screen



Once you have added your boarding pass to Google Wallet, you'll see your flight's full travel status on your lock screen. The app uses a persistent notification and progress bar to display flight details.



Google mentioned this change in the release notes for. However, it provided no specific timeline for when the feature would become publicly available. It is now apparently available on every device running Android 16 or the Android 17 beta.Once you have added your boarding pass to Google Wallet, you'll see your flight's full travel status on your lock screen. The app uses a persistent notification and progress bar to display flight details.





The feature activates just moments after your flight takes off. At the lock screen, you'll see flight details, including the ETA and departure/arrival locations. The same information appears on the Always-On Display as well if you've enabled it on your device.



It complements other Google features as well

The Live Update capability in Google Wallet works alongside the app's other existing features. For instance, it complements



If you tap the progress bar, you'll be redirected to the ticket page. The page also contains a link to Google Flights at the bottom, and tapping it opens the page in your web browser.The Live Update capability in Google Wallet works alongside the app's other existing features. For instance, it complements Wallet's ability to scan your Gmail for upcoming flight tickets and send a reminder to check in before the departure time.

Additionally, adding your boarding pass to Google Wallet gives you the benefit of receiving timely notifications whenever there are changes to the boarding time. The app also gives you easy access to a QR code that you can use in certain cases at the boarding gate. The availability of all these features eliminates the need for having a dedicated airline app installed on your device.

Have you started using Google Wallet more than ever without realizing it? It's creeping up there, and I don't appreciate it. It's getting close to becoming the most-used app. It's still just a backup for me. Vote 0 Votes

Apple Maps has this feature as well

It's not as if the option to track your current flight status on the lock screen through the Wallet app is a Google Wallet exclusive.



It's not as if the option to track your current flight status on the lock screen through the Wallet app is a Google Wallet exclusive. Apple Wallet supports this too . In fact, Apple Wallet lets you share your boarding pass Live Activities with friends or family so they can track flights from home.

All that said, you can use Google Wallet's Live Update feature to track the progress of your train rides as well, similar to flights. If you don't see this feature working on your Android smartphone, open the Google Play Store and ensure you have the latest version of Google Wallet installed on your device. You can also consider updating Google Play services.

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