Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted

Google Messages branding is no longer boring.

Google Messages branding logo
Google Messages | Image Credit - Google

Google Messages users are seeing three different versions of the app's branding right now.

For a long time, the Google Messages app featured the well-recognized multi-colored "G" logo. Last month, a report stated that the company would drop the logo for the app's full name, a change that began appearing for some users recently. Instead of the icon, the app showed the Google wordmark followed by "Messages" in a standard font.



Initially, the name of the app appeared in white font, even though the July report said to expect the full-color logo. It was right on the money, with one user now seeing the Google wordmark in its multi-colored Blue, Red, Yellow, and Green scheme.

Google Messages branding logo
All users will likely ultimately see the full name of the app, with the word Google in colorful letters. | Image Credit - Reddit user LegitGuard


That's how the names of many Google apps, with some exceptions like Google Maps, are rendered.

The change appears to be rolling out very slowly, with most users saying it's not live on their end yet. Also, these changes are only shipping for beta users for now, while stable users still see the "G" logo.

Have recent design changes improved how you use Google Messages?

Vote View Result


On the surface, this is a small change, and not many people will care whether they see a rainbow-colored icon or the full name of the app as long as it works as intended.

That said, having an app display its full name instead of just an icon can make a world of difference to customers who aren't tech-savvy.

Besides, the header of many other popular Google apps also shows the full name, and having harmony in branding across different apps makes sense.

The branding shift isn't the only change users should expect to see. Many Material 3 Expressive-themed changes are currently rolling out to Google Messages. Material 3 Expressive is Google's new design language, and it looks like redesign efforts have accelerated after the unveiling of the Pixel 10. The new update makes the interface more fluid and customizable, and Google hopes it will better guide the user’s attention to the most important actions.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless