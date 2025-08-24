Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted

Google Messages | Image Credit - Google

That's how the names of many Google apps, with some exceptions like Google Maps, are rendered.The change appears to be rolling out very slowly, with most users saying it's not live on their end yet. Also, these changes are only shipping for beta users for now, while stable users still see the "G" logo.

Have recent design changes improved how you use Google Messages? I don't think so. It's too soon to say anything. Yes. I don't think so. 36.32% It's too soon to say anything. 41.04% Yes. 22.64%

On the surface, this is a small change, and not many people will care whether they see a rainbow-colored icon or the full name of the app as long as it works as intended.That said, having an app display its full name instead of just an icon can make a world of difference to customers who aren't tech-savvy.Besides, the header of many other popular Google apps also shows the full name, and having harmony in branding across different apps makes sense.