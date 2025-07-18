A revised heading being tested will bring new branding to the Google Messages app

The iconic multi-colored "G" logo used by Google could be on the verge of getting removed from the Google Messages app. While Google has been making small changes to its apps, many of them based on the Material 3 Expressive design, it also has a change in the works for Google Messages that has to do with the app's branding. It really isn't a big deal but it does give the app a new look.





Android Authority was sniffing around the Google Messages app and made quite the discovery . While the current version of the app uses the iconic "G" logo on the top-left side of the app's heading followed by the word "Messages, by using some magic (possibly picked up at Hogwarts), a big change was spotted. The "G" logo will be replaced with the full Google wordmark followed by the word "Messages."





The word "Google" uses the same four colors as the Google "G" logo: Blue, Red, Yellow, and Green. Android Authority was able to create the new look, including showing everyone what this new branding will look like on Galaxy phones running Samsung's One UI. Google has already made the same change on several other of its apps including Google Photos, Google Calendar, and Drive.







Google Messages is an important app for Android users since it supports Rich Communication Services (RCS). Android users employing Google Messages as their messaging app can run RCS on chats with other Google Messages users and even enjoy end-to-end encryption which is something that is not yet offered when a Google Messages user is in an RCS chat with an iPhone user.





Some Android users, for some strange reason, prefer to load messaging apps that have the name of their wireless provider. If it didn't come pre-installed on your Android phone , you can install Google Messages by tapping on this link and following the directions to download it on your phone.





It isn't clear when this new branding look will be pushed out through stable channels. All we can say at the moment is that Google has been looking to feature uniform branding on its apps. With the new look, even the greenest smartphone user could tell that the messages app he's using is Google Messages.

