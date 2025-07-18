Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

A revised heading being tested will bring new branding to the Google Messages app

Google is on the verge of changing the branding of Google Messages.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
The Google Messages icon and a sample text is shown against a white backdrop.
The iconic multi-colored "G" logo used by Google could be on the verge of getting removed from the Google Messages app. While Google has been making small changes to its apps, many of them based on the Material 3 Expressive design, it also has a change in the works for Google Messages that has to do with the app's branding. It really isn't a big deal but it does give the app a new look.

Android Authority was sniffing around the Google Messages app and made quite the discovery. While the current version of the app uses the iconic "G" logo on the top-left side of the app's heading followed by the word "Messages, by using some magic (possibly picked up at Hogwarts), a big change was spotted. The "G" logo will be replaced with the full Google wordmark followed by the word "Messages."

The word "Google" uses the same four colors as the Google "G" logo: Blue, Red, Yellow, and Green. Android Authority was able to create the new look, including showing everyone what this new branding will look like on Galaxy phones running Samsung's One UI. Google has already made the same change on several other of its apps including Google Photos, Google Calendar, and Drive.

Google is changing the branding on Google Messages frim the iconic Logo to the use of the Google Wordmark. | Image credit-Android Authority - A revised heading being tested will bring new branding to the Google Messages app
Google is changing the branding on Google Messages frim the iconic Logo to the use of the Google Wordmark. | Image credit-Android Authority

Google Messages is an important app for Android users since it supports Rich Communication Services (RCS). Android users employing Google Messages as their messaging app can run RCS on chats with other Google Messages users and even enjoy end-to-end encryption which is something that is not yet offered when a Google Messages user is in an RCS chat with an iPhone user.

Do you like the new look better?

Vote View Result

Some Android users, for some strange reason, prefer to load messaging apps that have the name of their wireless provider. If it didn't come pre-installed on your Android phone, you can install Google Messages by tapping on this link and following the directions to download it on your phone.

It isn't clear when this new branding look will be pushed out through stable channels. All we can say at the moment is that Google has been looking to feature uniform branding on its apps. With the new look, even the greenest smartphone user could tell that the messages app he's using is Google Messages.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless