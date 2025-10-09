iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Google is making its move to take on Microsoft Copilot at work

Google is directly challenging Microsoft's dominance in the workplace AI space with its powerful new tool.

By
Google's AI is officially clocking in for work with Gemini Enterprise. This new tool, which basically serves as Google's answer to Microsoft's AI for businesses, promises to be a smart and safe sidekick for your workday.

How is this different from the Gemini you are used to


Google just rolled out Gemini Enterprise, a supercharged version of its AI designed specifically for the corporate world. Think of it as the Gemini you might have played with, but more business-minded. It's reportedly more powerful, more secure, and deeply integrated into Google's Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, and Gmail. It's built to do the heavy lifting at work, from summarizing long documents and meetings to drafting professional emails and even creating presentations from a simple prompt.

The key here is that Google is promising enterprise-grade security, which is a huge deal for businesses. They're making it clear that the companies' data won't be used to train their models, which has been a major concern for companies looking to adopt AI tools. This shows Google is serious about making its AI a go-to for professional environments, not just a fun chatbot for public use.

Why this is a major power play by Google

Image/Video credit —Google 

This move is most definitely a direct shot at Microsoft and OpenAI. For a while now, Microsoft has been making waves with its Copilot AI, which is integrated into its Office 365 suite. Google was seen as playing catch-up, but Gemini Enterprise is their big counter-move. It’s all about winning over large businesses, which are the most lucrative customers in the tech world.

For the average company, this can be great news. The competition between Google and Microsoft means better products, more features, and potentially more competitive pricing down the line. If your workplace runs on Google Workspace, Gemini Enterprise is a no-brainer to look into. It’s designed for teams that need a secure way to leverage AI for productivity without worrying about data privacy. If you’re a Microsoft-based office, however, Copilot is likely still your best bet for now due to its deep integration.

Is it worth the hype, though?


This feels like a move Google needed to make sooner rather than later. For too long, the conversation around enterprise AI had been dominated by Microsoft, and Google is finally getting its shot by releasing this enterprise version. It will be interesting to watch how much usage it gets. Since it's tightly integrated with Google Workspace products, it stands to reason that only those companies already signed up with Google for their productivity suite will get to experience it fully, and I don't see companies already invested with the Microsoft ecosystem making the switch.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
