Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Google Gemini's new tool threatens to pull users away from ChatGPT for good

Here's what it actually does, and whether it's worth making the jump.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Gemini Logo
Gemini now has an "import memory" tool | Image by Google
If you've been holding off on switching to Gemini because starting over from scratch felt like too much work, Google just removed one less hurdle for you.

Google Gemini now lets you pack up your AI memories and move in


Google has rolled out a new "import memory" feature for Gemini that lets you bring over your saved memories, preferences, and personal context from other AI assistants, including ChatGPT and Claude. The announcement came directly from Google, framing it as a way to make switching feel less like starting over and more like picking up right where you left off.

The concept is pretty simple: if you've spent weeks or months getting another AI chatbot to know your preferences, writing style, or personal quirks, you no longer have to repeat all of that from scratch. Gemini can now pull that information in and use it to personalize its responses right away.

Recommended For You

This is the kind of move that actually changes how people pick AI tools


For a while now, the biggest invisible wall in the AI space has been what you could call "memory lock-in." You've told your chatbot your name, your job, how you like things explained. Rebuilding all of that somewhere new feels like a chore, so most people just stay put, even when they're curious about trying something different.

Google is essentially dismantling that wall when it comes to Gemini, and this puts real pressure on OpenAI and Anthropic to follow through on portability in a more meaningful way. Anthropic has made some moves in this direction too, but Google moving on this publicly and concretely signals that memory portability is becoming a baseline expectation, not a bonus feature.

Recommended For You

For everyday users who just want their chatbots to "get them" without repeating themselves forever, this is a genuinely useful addition.

What's holding you back from switching AI assistants?
0 Votes


This should've existed a lot sooner


The fact that this feature is only arriving now says something about how the AI industry has been operating: building walls first and the doors second. Gemini has been playing catch-up to ChatGPT in the memory department for a while, and while this import tool is a smart move, it's also overdue.

That said, if you've been Gemini-curious but ChatGPT-committed out of habit, now's a fair time to experiment. Just don't expect your imported memories to be a perfect translation. Preferences and context can carry over, but the actual feel of how a chatbot uses that info varies across platforms.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app

Latest News

Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless