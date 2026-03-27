Google Gemini's new tool threatens to pull users away from ChatGPT for good
Here's what it actually does, and whether it's worth making the jump.
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Gemini now has an "import memory" tool | Image by Google
If you've been holding off on switching to Gemini because starting over from scratch felt like too much work, Google just removed one less hurdle for you.
For a while now, the biggest invisible wall in the AI space has been what you could call "memory lock-in." You've told your chatbot your name, your job, how you like things explained. Rebuilding all of that somewhere new feels like a chore, so most people just stay put, even when they're curious about trying something different.
For everyday users who just want their chatbots to "get them" without repeating themselves forever, this is a genuinely useful addition.
The fact that this feature is only arriving now says something about how the AI industry has been operating: building walls first and the doors second. Gemini has been playing catch-up to ChatGPT in the memory department for a while, and while this import tool is a smart move, it's also overdue.
That said, if you've been Gemini-curious but ChatGPT-committed out of habit, now's a fair time to experiment. Just don't expect your imported memories to be a perfect translation. Preferences and context can carry over, but the actual feel of how a chatbot uses that info varies across platforms.
Google Gemini now lets you pack up your AI memories and move in
Google has rolled out a new "import memory" feature for Gemini that lets you bring over your saved memories, preferences, and personal context from other AI assistants, including ChatGPT and Claude. The announcement came directly from Google, framing it as a way to make switching feel less like starting over and more like picking up right where you left off.
The concept is pretty simple: if you've spent weeks or months getting another AI chatbot to know your preferences, writing style, or personal quirks, you no longer have to repeat all of that from scratch. Gemini can now pull that information in and use it to personalize its responses right away.
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This is the kind of move that actually changes how people pick AI tools
You can now import your ChatGPT or Claude memories into Gemini. | Images by Google
For a while now, the biggest invisible wall in the AI space has been what you could call "memory lock-in." You've told your chatbot your name, your job, how you like things explained. Rebuilding all of that somewhere new feels like a chore, so most people just stay put, even when they're curious about trying something different.
Google is essentially dismantling that wall when it comes to Gemini, and this puts real pressure on OpenAI and Anthropic to follow through on portability in a more meaningful way. Anthropic has made some moves in this direction too, but Google moving on this publicly and concretely signals that memory portability is becoming a baseline expectation, not a bonus feature.
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This should've existed a lot sooner
The fact that this feature is only arriving now says something about how the AI industry has been operating: building walls first and the doors second. Gemini has been playing catch-up to ChatGPT in the memory department for a while, and while this import tool is a smart move, it's also overdue.
That said, if you've been Gemini-curious but ChatGPT-committed out of habit, now's a fair time to experiment. Just don't expect your imported memories to be a perfect translation. Preferences and context can carry over, but the actual feel of how a chatbot uses that info varies across platforms.
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