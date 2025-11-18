Google's new AI model actually solves a real problem - here's why you should be excited about it





To deliver more accurate results even faster, Google has introduced an AI model called WeatherNext2 to predict weather conditions. It takes into account a large amount of historical weather data to identify patterns and uses them to forecast future outcomes. This approach allows the model to generate predictions in under a minute using one of Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips, which are especially engineered to handle AI tasks.



Google also confirms that the new AI model can predict 99.9% of key variables, such as rain, wind, and more factors that affect an area's overall weather more accurately. Unlike the current model, which provides reliable forecasts for up to 10 days, WeatherNext2 can predict weather conditions up to 15 days in advance.



Google's product manager explains WeatherNext2. | Video by Google Deepmind

How did Google achieve this breakthrough?



In WeatherNext2, Google has introduced a new strategy called the Functional Generative Network (FGN), which generates hundreds of potential outcomes in a single step. This approach also improves short-term weather predictions and helps anticipate sudden weather changes such as rain or heat waves.





In contrast, the previous method required continuous data processing to produce a single accurate forecast. That said, Google plans to add WeatherNext2 to its suite of apps. There's also an early access program if you're interested in custom modeling – building your own weather model instead of using Google’s version.





Finally, some real use of AI

AI has gradually become a part of my life. From helping me fix grammar and creating fun images to using the AI-powered Camera Coach feature on my Pixel 10 for stunning photos, I've been using AI a lot lately.





For instance, the recently announced Google DeepMind product, MedGemma, assists in classifying medical images and providing accurate answers to questions that require medical expertise. And now, with the introduction of WeatherNext2, we'll see the use of AI in meteorology to predict weather patterns more accurately.

That said, I really want the new AI forecasting tool to improve Gemini's weather reports, which currently give only a brief overview of upcoming conditions. For instance, Gemini might only say that it's going to snow tomorrow instead of providing more details about its intensity. This should definitely change with the new model.