The Fitbit Ace LTE gets new features for your active kids and family this holiday season

The Fitbit Ace LTE is getting a whole bunch of new updates just in time for the holidays. These new features are designed to keep families connected, active, and having fun together.





One of the most exciting new features rolling out is Family Chat. Now, families can communicate directly through their Ace LTE devices or the Ace app. This will be perfect for coordinating schedules, sending quick reminders, or just checking in with each other throughout the day.





However, if you are looking for a way to get the whole family moving, Fitbit Ace LTE now has a new feature called "Family Quests." This feature includes challenges that encourage everyone in the family to work together to unlock rewards. For example, this Thanksgiving, you and your family can complete the "Turkey Berserkey" quest by hitting your activity goals. It's a fun way to bond and build healthy habits.









Fitbit has also partnered with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation to add 50 new Daily Quests. These bite-sized challenges help kids learn about things like sleep, nutrition, and even geography. Plus, there's a new game in the Fitbit Arcade called "Solar Sword" that lets kids defend their village from monsters. The more they move, the more game time they unlock.





To make it even easier to track their progress, there are two new watch faces called Noodles. These sleek designs help kids see how close they are to reaching their daily activity goals.





And if you're looking to save some money this holiday season, we got you as we have gathered some great deals on the Ace LTE and its accessories for you. From November 21st through December 4th, you can save $50 on the Ace LTE and $20 on Ace LTE bands at the Google Store. Plus, if you're buying for siblings, you can get 50% off your second Ace Pass annual plan from now through January 31st, 2025. Additionally, we have included discounted options from Amazon and Woot below.



Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included $100 off (43%) $129 99 $229 95 Buy at Woot Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Two Color Options $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





I think these new updates make the Fitbit Ace LTE an even more appealing choice for families. The Family Chat and Family Quests features are great ways to stay connected and motivated. Plus, the new educational quests and games make it fun for kids to learn about healthy habits. If you have little ones and you're looking for a gift that will keep your family active and engaged this holiday season, the Fitbit Ace LTE is definitely worth considering.