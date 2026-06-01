The 47mm Fenix 8 becomes irresistibly tempting with this $250 price cut
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Rugged, premium, and packed with features. | Image by PhoneArena
Garmin’s smartwatches are among the best on the market, which is why a top-tier model will set you back a ton of cash. For instance, the 47mm Fenix 8, which sits right at the top of the food chain, will cost you about $1,000. That’s definitely an eye-watering sum.
Fortunately, you won’t have to spend that much if you act fast and get your 47mm Fenix 8 with this Amazon deal. A third-party seller has slashed $250 off this exact variant’s price, dropping it below $750. The only thing is that quantities are limited, making pulling the trigger now absolutely crucial.
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I fully understand that $750 is still a tough pill to swallow, but that’s a Garmin Fenix we’re talking about here, and it’s definitely not your run-of-the-mill smartwatch.
Boasting a fiber-reinforced polymer case and a stainless steel bezel, it’s lightweight, incredibly durable, and looks premium. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, making it highly scratch-resistant. Sure, it may not offer the absolute invincibility of the Sapphire Crystal models, but it doesn't carry their steep $1,000+ retail price tag either.
What it shares with the more expensive variants, though, is an endless list of features. Whether you want to monitor your energy levels, check your training readiness score, or see exactly when your body will be recovered for your next workout, it’s got everything you need and then some.
It even supports phone calls thanks to a built-in microphone and speaker. Plus, if you ever find yourself in need of a real flashlight—not just a screen mimicking one—you can just turn on the built-in LED. You can control all of that via the buttons on the watch or the AMOLED touchscreen, all while enjoying a battery life of up to 16 days on a single charge.
All in all, the Garmin Fenix 8 is quite tempting at its current $250 discount. If you’ve been eyeing it for a while or are just looking for your next tough smartwatch for the outdoors, I think this is well worth the money. Don’t overthink it—save with this deal now before it’s too late.
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