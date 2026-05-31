Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

At $200 off, even mid-rangers should be nervous about the Pixel 10

With fast performance, gorgeous display, and great cameras, it's a no-brainer pick right now.

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Deals Google Google Pixel
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Pixel 10.
It looks just as sleek as it feels. | Image by PhoneArena

As one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I can appreciate a $200 discount on one of the best phones on the market. That’s why I’m excited to share that the Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage space is discounted by exactly $200 on Amazon right now.

Thanks to this lovely price cut, you can snatch one for less than $600, which is a pretty tempting price for everything it brings to the table. Plus, all the color options of the model are available at the same cost, so you’ll score sweet savings regardless of which color hue you go for.

Pixel 10 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon!
$200 off (25%)
Act fast and get the Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage for $200 off its price on Amazon. The phone boasts incredible value and is a steal at its current cost of just under $600. Don't hesitate to grab yours for less today!
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


While it lacks the fancy “Pro” in its moniker, the Pixel 10 boasts the same Tensor G5 chipset that powers its bigger brothers, alongside 12GB of RAM. All that allows it to deliver fast performance, so the phone feels quick and can handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. You should be able to play demanding games as well, though you might need to lower the graphics settings on certain titles in order for everything to run smoothly.

But what the Tensor platform lacks in raw power, it more than compensates for with its AI features. For instance, it has a dedicated Camera Coach, which, as the name suggests, gives you advice on how to take better photos. It also supports the Add Me feature, which lets you add yourself into a group photo later, saving you from being the one left out just because everyone asked you to take the picture.

Pixel phones are famous for their exceptional photography, and this one is no exception. Boasting a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide unit, all backed by Google’s AI magic, it takes gorgeous photos with deep colors.

You’ll then be able to enjoy what you’ve captured on the beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR content. And all that gets powered by a 4,970mAh battery that can easily last you a whole day without top-ups.

The Pixel 10 is a pretty great choice at its current sub-$600 price. Not only does it boast speedy performance, but it also has a stunning display, great cameras, and dependable battery life. It’s a solid pick for shoppers who don’t want to break the bank but still want a stylish phone that offers a ton of value. Act fast and get yours at a no-brainer price now while you still can!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16260 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals