At $200 off, even mid-rangers should be nervous about the Pixel 10





Pixel 10

Pixel 10

While it lacks the fancy “Pro” in its moniker, theboasts the same Tensor G5 chipset that powers its bigger brothers, alongside 12GB of RAM. All that allows it to deliver fast performance, so the phone feels quick and can handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. You should be able to play demanding games as well, though you might need to lower the graphics settings on certain titles in order for everything to run smoothly.But what the Tensor platform lacks in raw power, it more than compensates for with its AI features. For instance, it has a dedicated Camera Coach, which, as the name suggests, gives you advice on how to take better photos. It also supports the Add Me feature, which lets you add yourself into a group photo later, saving you from being the one left out just because everyone asked you to take the picture.Pixel phones are famous for their exceptional photography, and this one is no exception. Boasting a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide unit, all backed by Google’s AI magic, it takes gorgeous photos with deep colors.You’ll then be able to enjoy what you’ve captured on the beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR content. And all that gets powered by a 4,970mAh battery that can easily last you a whole day without top-ups.Theis a pretty great choice at its current sub-$600 price. Not only does it boast speedy performance, but it also has a stunning display, great cameras, and dependable battery life. It’s a solid pick for shoppers who don’t want to break the bank but still want a stylish phone that offers a ton of value. Act fast and get yours at a no-brainer price now while you still can!