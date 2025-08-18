$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

I wasn't looking for a foldable — until the Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped a massive $300

How does saving a hefty $300 on the recently released, ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 sound?

A person holds the Galaxy Z Fold 7, showcasing its large inner display.
Having a foldable phone is more than just a trend — it’s a serious productivity boost in your pocket. And when we talk about foldable devices, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 definitely deserves mentioning. It boasts an upgraded design, exceptional performance, and solid AI prowess. Best part? Amazon finally dropped a solid discount on it!

About two weeks ago, I highlighted the e-commerce giant’s first-time price cut. At the time, you could save $140 on select 512GB models. While a decent initial discount, this deal still made shoppers cough up over $1,900 for the premium Samsung phone. But now, you can grab either the 256GB or 512GB models for a massive $300 off.

Save $300 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 7

$300 off (15%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped to its lowest price so far on Amazon. For a limited time, the device is going for a solid $300 off its original price. The sale is available on both storage configurations in all colors, making it impossible to ignore. Act fast and save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Let me break it down: the base storage configuration is going for just under $1,700 instead of $2,000. The larger storage variant, on the other hand, will set you back about $1,820. Even though that’s still a steep asking price, the device is definitely worth it. So, if you’re looking to score a major bargain, I suggest you act fast. Plus, the Samsung Store doesn’t offer straight-up discounts — you can only save by trading in an eligible device in good condition.

Packing a larger 6.5-inch cover display, the new Android foldable finally lets you handle basic tasks — like typing a message — without constantly opening it. The main display has grown as well, and you’re now looking at an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, up from 7.6 inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

On top of that, this Pixel 9 Pro Fold rival delivers incredible horsepower. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, it brings enough potential for even the most demanding apps. As if that’s not enough, you’re getting an advanced 200MP main camera on the rear and multiple Galaxy AI features to make your experience more seamless and intuitive.

And with seven years of OS and security updates, the latest Samsung foldable remains safe and reliable for years. Needless to say, that makes the pricey smartphone an investment that pays off over time.

Bottom line: while I’m not currently looking for a new foldable, this limited-time $300 discount seriously tempts me. If you feel the same, I’d suggest you grab it, as this is a limited-time sale that might vanish soon.

Polina Kovalakova
