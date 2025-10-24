Affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a gem at its lowest price on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 alternative is even more affordable at $234 off in its 256GB variant.

Not long ago, Woot had a superb deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but this promo is no longer available. Does that mean you must wait to get the budget Z Flip 7 alternative at a lower price? Not at all! The device is now enjoying a solid 24% markdown, making it cheaper than it has ever been on Amazon.

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is now $234 off

$234 off (24%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a budget-friendly flip model that offers an excellent experience. While it's much cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 even at its standard price, the model is now an absolute delight at $234 off its original price. That lands it at its best price on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Yep, this deal beats the e-commerce giant's own Prime Day offer, which allowed users to save $200. Now, the 256GB variant is $234 cheaper in both colors. And while this deal still doesn't beat Woot's limited-time sale, it's more than worth checking out, as there are no available deals at Samsung or Best Buy right now.

This model might look very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it's much more affordable than last year's flagship. In fact, it's the first affordable flip phone Samsung has ever launched, and it sure packs a punch for its price.

The device sports a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main panel. Both screens use OLED technology, offering superb visuals, and the main display delivers a smooth scrolling experience with its 120Hz refresh rate.

What about performance? The handset packs an Exynos 2400 chip, packing solid power for everyday tasks. Still, if you're after more horsepower, the Z Flip 7 is clearly the better choice, provided you're OK with paying a higher price.

This Samsung phone also has an excellent camera for its asking price, too. With a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide unit, it should take great-looking photos with detail and lifelike colors. And with Android 16 right out of the box, you're getting multiple Gemini AI features and new cover screen extras like Now Brief.

If you missed out on getting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at Woot, this is your next best chance to save! Hurry up and grab your 256GB model at a whopping $234 off while this awesome Amazon deal is still live!

