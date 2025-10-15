iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has plunged to a new all-time low — save $261 while it lasts

You can save a whopping $261 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but only for a limited time!

Thought Prime Day’s discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was too good to miss? This next bargain will knock your socks off! For a very limited time, Amazon-owned retailer Woot is letting you save an incredible $261 on the budget Galaxy Z Flip 7 alternative with 256GB of storage, bringing it to a cheaper-than-ever price!

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is $261 off

$699
$959 99
$261 off (27%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has plunged by $261 at Woot, making it cheaper than it has ever been before! The device with 256GB of storage is down by $261 in both colors. It's brand-new and ships with a one-year Samsung warranty, making it even harder to resist.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: 21% off at Amazon

$201 off (21%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage for $201 off its original price at Amazon. The handset offers great everyday performance and is a solid pick for budget-conscious Galaxy flip phone fans.
Buy at Amazon

While Woot is usually offering devices in renewed condition or with a 90-day warranty, that’s not the case here. You’re getting an untouched, unopened flip phone with an included one-year Samsung warranty, making the offer even more irresistible.

If you’re dead set on getting the Samsung phone at Amazon instead of Woot, prepare to cough up a bit more. Right now, the 256GB variant in White is $201 off. This model also ships with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, so you’re not getting extra perks by going for the e-commerce giant’s offer.

This flip phone might not be as premium as the Z Flip 7, but it still looks pretty good. It has a 3.4-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Basically, it has the same screens as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, offering great visuals at a much more affordable price.

Under the hood, it features an Exynos 2400 chip, which should deliver a great everyday experience. Of course, it’s nowhere near as capable as the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), but it’s also much more affordable. Plus, you get Gemini-powered suggestions, personalized widgets on the cover screen, and other extras designed to improve your everyday experience.

What about the camera? This option packs a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 10MP selfie unit and should capture pretty good-looking photos for the price.

Factor in Android 16 right out of the box, and you’ve got a very well-rounded alternative to the pricier Z Flip 7 and the Razr Ultra (2025). And now that it’s $261 off for a limited time, it’s almost impossible to pass up. Get yours at Woot and save before it’s too late.

