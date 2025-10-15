The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has plunged to a new all-time low — save $261 while it lasts
You can save a whopping $261 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but only for a limited time!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Thought Prime Day’s discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was too good to miss? This next bargain will knock your socks off! For a very limited time, Amazon-owned retailer Woot is letting you save an incredible $261 on the budget Galaxy Z Flip 7 alternative with 256GB of storage, bringing it to a cheaper-than-ever price!
While Woot is usually offering devices in renewed condition or with a 90-day warranty, that’s not the case here. You’re getting an untouched, unopened flip phone with an included one-year Samsung warranty, making the offer even more irresistible.
This flip phone might not be as premium as the Z Flip 7, but it still looks pretty good. It has a 3.4-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Basically, it has the same screens as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, offering great visuals at a much more affordable price.
What about the camera? This option packs a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 10MP selfie unit and should capture pretty good-looking photos for the price.
Factor in Android 16 right out of the box, and you’ve got a very well-rounded alternative to the pricier Z Flip 7 and the Razr Ultra (2025). And now that it’s $261 off for a limited time, it’s almost impossible to pass up. Get yours at Woot and save before it’s too late.
If you’re dead set on getting the Samsung phone at Amazon instead of Woot, prepare to cough up a bit more. Right now, the 256GB variant in White is $201 off. This model also ships with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, so you’re not getting extra perks by going for the e-commerce giant’s offer.
Under the hood, it features an Exynos 2400 chip, which should deliver a great everyday experience. Of course, it’s nowhere near as capable as the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), but it’s also much more affordable. Plus, you get Gemini-powered suggestions, personalized widgets on the cover screen, and other extras designed to improve your everyday experience.
