The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has plunged to a new all-time low — save $261 while it lasts

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is $261 off $699 $959 99 $261 off (27%) The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has plunged by $261 at Woot, making it cheaper than it has ever been before! The device with 256GB of storage is down by $261 in both colors. It's brand-new and ships with a one-year Samsung warranty, making it even harder to resist. Buy at Woot Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: 21% off at Amazon $201 off (21%) Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage for $201 off its original price at Amazon. The handset offers great everyday performance and is a solid pick for budget-conscious Galaxy flip phone fans. Buy at Amazon

