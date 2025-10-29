Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a much easier choice at $260 off

Grab your premium Galaxy Watch for a huge 40% off its original price at Amazon.

A person holds the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) showing its squircle design.
Yesterday, we shared one of the best Galaxy Watch deals on budget models we've found this year. But if you want something more premium than the Galaxy Watch FE, that Walmart sale just won't cut it.

So, should you pay full price for a solid Apple Watch Ultra alternative for Samsung phone users? Not at all! Right now, last year's Galaxy Watch Ultra is a hefty 40% off at Amazon, which knocks it to less than $395. That's a huge $260 price cut you don't want to miss.

Save $260 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)

$260 off (40%)
The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) has become an even easier choice at its latest Amazon discount. Right now, a high-rated third-party merchant is letting you save $260 on this model, with shipping fulfilled by Amazon. That's a very generous price cut you definitely don't want to pass up.
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is $60 off

$60 off (9%)
Prefer the latest Apple Watch Ultra alternative? The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) might be a better fit for you. Right now, this model is down $60 in select colors at Amazon, making it a bit more affordable than usual.
Buy at Amazon

Just a note: this promo comes from a highly-rated third-party merchant, and the watch is shipped through Amazon. The catch? Delivery may be a bit slower than Amazon's standard shipping, so keep that in mind.

Prefer the latest and greatest? The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is the one for you, then. Right now, Amazon is giving you a $60 price cut on select colors.

But if you're looking for the better bargain, the 2024-released Samsung watch is clearly the one to go for. Now $260 cheaper, the timepiece hits all the sweet spots — an intuitive OS that's effortless to navigate, dual-band GPS for advanced positioning accuracy, a feature-packed interface, and a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen.

This model gives you everything from advanced sleep coaching to energy score measurements and FDA-approved sleep apnea detection feature. Plus, it feels ultra-snappy and responsive, making it a pure joy to use.

Is battery life any good? We've estimated it can last about two days with frequent use, but it can easily last you even more if you're not constantly checking it. Curious to find out more about this timepiece? Check out our Galaxy Watch Ultra review.

So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) sounds like the right fit for you, this $260 discount makes it a much smarter buy. Grab yours at Amazon and save while it lasts.

