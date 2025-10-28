Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Walmart's bestselling Galaxy Watch FE deal is still going strong

In case you missed it, the Galaxy Watch FE is still a huge bargain at 50% off!

Should you pay hundreds and hundreds of dollars to complete your Samsung ecosystem with a new timepiece? Not at all! In fact, one particular budget-friendly model — the Galaxy Watch FE — is still going for only $99 at Walmart!

The Galaxy Watch FE is still 50% off

$99
$199 99
$101 off (50%)
Believe it or not, the Galaxy Watch FE continues to sell like hotcakes at Walmart. The wearable initially plunged by a huge $101 over two weeks ago, and today, the Bluetooth-only variant is still going for less than $100. If you're on a tight budget but still want a quality Samsung timepiece, this promo should definitely be on your radar.
Buy at Walmart

Granted, the Bluetooth-only model isn't expensive even at its standard $199.99 price, but now that it's $101 off, it's absolutely irresistible. If you missed out before, know it's definitely not too late to act!

Obviously, this Galaxy Watch is nowhere near as powerful as the Watch Ultra (2025), but it still delivers pretty good value for money. It packs all the essential features you could ask for, including ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, workout metrics, and advanced sleep coaching powered by AI.

Workout enthusiasts also get personalized heart rate zones. This extra helps determine your intensity levels with all sorts of activities.

Like more expensive Samsung wearables, this bad boy also gives you body composition analysis, showing you fat and muscle percentages. And to top it all off, you get to see all vital metrics on an undeniably high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, which is protected by ultra-durable sapphire crystal glass.

What about battery life? Since the unit only comes in one compact 40mm variant, it doesn't pack a hefty battery under the hood. Samsung claims you can get up to 40 hours of use on a single charge. That said, regular workout tracking and frequent use will probably drain the battery much faster.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Watch FE gives you the most affordable Samsung wearable experience. Sure, it's not the best in class, but hey —it's still a perfectly good choice for users on a tight budget. Just a note: Walmart's massive $101 price cut has been around for some time, and you might not have much longer to act.

