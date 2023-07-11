Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is a bargain this Prime Day seeing its lowest price ever

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Grab the Galaxy Watch 5 at its lowest price ever with this huge Prime Day discount
OK, we thought this would never happen, but hey – Amazon Prime Day has just kicked off and it looks like we're in for some huge discounts on Galaxy Watches this year, starting with an incredible deal featuring none other but the fan-favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch 5!

Without a doubt the most supported and popular mainstream Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is now deeply discounted on Amazon, and when we say deep, we mean it has just reached the lowest price we've ever seen, after a sweet, sweet 43% discount for the 40mm variant, and an equally jaw-dropping 42% discount for the 44mm variant. Here are all the details of the deal:

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm now a bargain at Amazon

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 5 is now seeing a huge $120 drop in prime for Prime Day. There are discounts on the LTE versions as well, and many color options.
$120 off (43%)
$159 99
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm is $130 off at Amazon

The 44MM version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is also up for grabs. We have no way of knowing whether these deals will stay available during the whole Prime Day, so you better hurry up!
$130 off (42%)
$179 99
$309 99
Buy at Amazon

If that ain't a steal, we don't know what is. Well, perhaps this epic Prime Day offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but let's not digress.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a critically acclaimed smartwatch available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, making it suitable for a large range of wrist sizes. It comes with a series of advanced sport and wellness features, such as advanced sleep coaching, which not only tells you how long you've been in deep sleep, but actually provides guidance to let you develop healthy sleep habits.

On top of that, Samsung has blessed the Watch 5 with auto workout tracking detection – a very convenient feature as it saves you the hassle of manually managing your workout functionality, and it has the capability to measure and display various body composition analysis data, such as body fat, skeletal muscle and BMI (body mass index). Great functionality if you're into fitness and wellness.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has now been on the market for almost a year, giving Samsung enough time to iron out any software kinks. At the price Amazon is offering it right now, it's just the perfect wrist companion to set yourself up with – we just hope Amazon has prepared enough stock of it!

Of course, a brand spanking new smartwatch deserves a new phone to pair it with, does it not? If that is the case, here are the best Prime Day phone deals we've managed to find so far:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Or 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

