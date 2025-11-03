Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend

The tablet packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price at Walmart. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
We believe that any opportunity to get a $1,099 high-end tablet for $349 off is one that shouldn’t be missed. That’s why we urge you to act fast and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Walmart with this generous deal.

A third-party seller there is offering the 256GB version of this former top-of-the-line Samsung tablet for $749.99, letting you score sweet savings of $349. It’s worth noting that this is a flash deal that has actually been available for a few weeks now, so there’s a good chance it might expire soon.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Save $349 at Walmart!

$749 99
$1099
$349 off (32%)
Act fast and snag the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 for $349 off at Walmart. The tablet delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is a must-have at its current price. It's a solid choice for shoppers who want a high-end device without overspending. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Walmart


The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may no longer be Samsung’s flagship tablet, but we think it’s still absolutely worth getting, especially at $349 off. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset still packs plenty of punch. Combined with 12GB of RAM, it delivers speedy performance and handles demanding tasks without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, its stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 × 1848 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio lets you enjoy breathtaking visuals on the go, whether you’re streaming a movie or watching the latest video from your favorite YouTuber.

Of course, a dependable 11,200 mAh battery is also on board, packing enough juice to get you through the day without top-ups. In our tests, it offered up to 7.5 hours of video streaming or up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge.

Now add an S Pen that ships in the box, saving you extra cash, and you truly get a lot of value for $749.99. So, if the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out! Snag one with this deal now while you still can!
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless