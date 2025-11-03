At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
The tablet packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price at Walmart. Don't miss out!
We believe that any opportunity to get a $1,099 high-end tablet for $349 off is one that shouldn’t be missed. That’s why we urge you to act fast and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Walmart with this generous deal.
A third-party seller there is offering the 256GB version of this former top-of-the-line Samsung tablet for $749.99, letting you score sweet savings of $349. It’s worth noting that this is a flash deal that has actually been available for a few weeks now, so there’s a good chance it might expire soon.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may no longer be Samsung’s flagship tablet, but we think it’s still absolutely worth getting, especially at $349 off. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset still packs plenty of punch. Combined with 12GB of RAM, it delivers speedy performance and handles demanding tasks without breaking a sweat.
Meanwhile, its stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 × 1848 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio lets you enjoy breathtaking visuals on the go, whether you’re streaming a movie or watching the latest video from your favorite YouTuber.
Now add an S Pen that ships in the box, saving you extra cash, and you truly get a lot of value for $749.99. So, if the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out! Snag one with this deal now while you still can!
Of course, a dependable 11,200 mAh battery is also on board, packing enough juice to get you through the day without top-ups. In our tests, it offered up to 7.5 hours of video streaming or up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge.
