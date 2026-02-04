You won't even need to touch your phone for most tasks after this upcoming Gemini upgrade

Ask Gemini to do everything on your behalf









Recommended For You Google is working on a new "Get tasks done with Gemini" feature, which has reportedly been spotted in the Google app beta version 17.4. Strings attached to this feature indicate that it is codenamed "bonobo" and will initially be available only as an experimental feature in Google Labs. It will basically allow Gemini to interact with certain installed apps and take actions on your behalf through screen automation.

For instance, it will allow you to instruct Gemini to book a ride to a location or order particular food from a food delivery app like Uber Eats. All that without you having to manually open apps and choose different options in them.





App developers often change the UI of their respective applications, so it makes sense that this capability will initially be available only for a limited number of apps, mainly those where users are most likely to use it. Although the teardown doesn't mention it, I believe the tech giant will start rolling out this screen automation feature to its own apps before making it available in third-party ones.









Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy That said, it comes with the general warning you often see with all AI tools: it can make mistakes. However, for this particular feature, you will reportedly see an additional warning stating that you are responsible for any actions Gemini takes on your behalf based on your instructions. That's why you are advised to supervise this feature closely. If you find that the agent isn't performing as intended, you can stop it and take over the task.

The screen automation feature is built on Android 16 QPR3, so you need at least this Android version installed on your device to enjoy all the capabilities mentioned above. The Mountain View giant is also prioritizing privacy, as it's been spotted recommending that you should not share personal information like login or payment details with Gemini. If you have the Keep Activity option enabled, the company will allow trained reviewers to examine the screenshots Gemini takes of the apps it interacts with in order to improve its overall services.





How much control do you want AI to have over your smartphone? I'm okay as long as it helps with my daily tasks. I want an AI-free smartphone experience. I use AI, but don't want it to control other installed apps. Vote

Manual intervention is becoming less necessary every day



When Google introduced Gemini, it could only perform basic tasks like correcting grammar in a draft or solving math problems. But with the addition of agentic capabilities, it can now do much more, and that too without requiring much manual intervention from you. When Google introduced Gemini, it could only perform basic tasks like correcting grammar in a draft or solving math problems. But with the addition of agentic capabilities, it can now do much more, and that too without requiring much manual intervention from you.





For instance, Google Chrome recently received the Auto Browse feature , powered by Gemini 3. Currently limited to the Pro and Ultra tiers, it basically gives the browser the power to handle boring workflows like automatically filling out forms. A similar feature is being added to Gemini on Android.





AI chatbots have already eliminated the need for most manual tasks. For instance, unlike before, you don't have to manually go through different websites to prepare an itinerary for a trip. Instead, you can simply ask any AI chatbot to do that for you.





Now that you'll soon be able to book rides and order food just by instructing Gemini, the manual work we currently do to perform these actions will no longer be needed in the future. Whether this is a good or bad thing will differ from person to person, depending on how much they want AI to control their smartphone. I, personally, am excited for this change.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie